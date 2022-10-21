ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem man dies in trash truck accident

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died from a trash truck accident Friday morning in Berks County.

Scott L. Fichter was operating a trash truck near 36 Schultz Road in Hereford Township, according to a report by Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

When Fichter exited the truck at around 5:30 a.m., it rolled forward and ran over him, inflicting multiple traumatic injuries.

Fichter was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Buglio’s office and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating his death.

