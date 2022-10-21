Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to enjoy some music from some local talent, a Laredo artist will be taking the stage along with several other artists in downtown Laredo. BorderBread Franko is a local rapper who decided to grab a group of musicians and throw the show...
kgns.tv
Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages. On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden...
kgns.tv
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly. Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume. When it comes to elementary...
kgns.tv
Laredo students affirm their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students from one local high school in central Laredo held banners and posters affirming their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle. On Tuesday, October 25, students from Joe A. Valdez and the Martin High School band paraded San Pedro’s Plaza during Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, observed annually in October.
kgns.tv
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo has over 200 years of history, and a local group, Torres Paranormal Investigations has been visiting some of the oldest areas around town to see what lies beyond what we see. The paranormal team investigates areas that are prone to unusual activity, such as the...
kgns.tv
Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays. The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen...
kgns.tv
Environmental science center to host ‘Halloween Haunted trail’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween is less than a week away and everyone in town is gearing up for the holiday. It’s no different at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at the Laredo College campus. They’re transforming the Paso del Indio nature trail to cater to the spooky-loving crowds.
kgns.tv
Increase in RSV cases seen across the country
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Several children’s hospitals say they are overwhelmed at a time when it’s unusual to see a surge of Respiratory syncytial virus or RSV patients. Experts say it is not a time to panic but...
kgns.tv
Monsters invade Laredo College South Campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an all-out monster mash over at the Laredo College south campus Saturday afternoon as the college saw the return of the annual Fall Fest. South Laredoans were treated to an evening of wrestling, food, games, and music. Since Halloween is almost a week away,...
kgns.tv
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father. As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.
kgns.tv
SCAN offering child-adult community trainings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more focus being placed on mental health these days, a local organization is offering free community training for those who interact with young children. Border Project Launch is one of many programs under SCAN, their focus is the mental health and well-being of children from...
kgns.tv
Children’s author from Nuevo Laredo promotes literacy in Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Joe A Guerra Laredo Public Library held a special book reading and signing presentation for a Mexican children’s author. Patricia Galvan, a bilingual educator, was at the library to promote her new bilingual book, “My grandparents told me”. Ms. Galvan dedicated several...
kgns.tv
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening. According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas. A building was seen engulfed in flames. No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.
MySanAntonio
UISD psychologist first in South Texas to receive award
Dr. Linda Garza, a licensed school psychologist for the United Independent School District, was announced Tuesday as a recipient of the Outstanding School Psychologist Award-Doctoral Level 2022. Garza becomes the first school psychologist to win the award from Region One which includes Laredo and all of South Texas. She is...
kgns.tv
Early voting concerns across Webb County
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many registered voters went and cast their vote on the first day of early voting. Although the process went smoothly in Laredo, others living in south Webb County had their ups and downs. For nurses like Maricela Perez, a 12-hour shift is normal. Although she loves...
kgns.tv
LISD invites parents to talk about dyslexia
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district wants to learn about some of the concerns parents have. In an effort to bridge the gap, LISD held its Coffee with a Principal event on Monday at Sanchez Ochoa Elementary. It’s not your typical chit-chat with coffee, Principal Rosalba Martinez welcomed...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department and LC sign MOU for new fire science program
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College and the Laredo Fire Department announced a partnership that will provide new opportunities to those interested in a career in the firefighting industry. On Monday morning, both LC and the fire department held a press conference where they signed a memorandum of understanding. This...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An organization that seeks to end a progressive disease that destroys memory received a generous donation from Webb County. On Monday morning the National Alzheimer’s Association held a presentation at Commissioners Court where they received a $5,000 donation from the county’s personal funds. The...
kgns.tv
Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission discusses detox facility
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A detox facility that has been in the works for several years could finally be seeing a completion date. According to the chair of the Laredo/Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the facility could be ready to treat patients by the end of 2023. The project...
kgns.tv
Hot Monday, Slight Shower Chance Monday Night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight as the remains of the upper level circulation of what had been Hurricane Roslyn moves across central Mexico into our area late tonight. Any showers would be scattered, and light, most places will remain dry. Skies will clear, and we will be in hot air ahead of an approaching cold front from the Rockies during Monday afternoon. Scattered showers may briefly move through our area with the front Monday night, followed by drier air with warm fall-like afternoons. Another front brings a chance of scattered showers Thursday night/Friday morning.
Comments / 0