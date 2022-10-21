Read full article on original website
The Tab
Opinion: Taking a learning space away from your peers isn’t the activism you think it is
Last week, a group of Edinburgh Uni students “reclaimed” Gordon Aikman Lecture Theatre to “run a week of education for liberation” on various causes including anti-colonialism, climate change, justice for Palestine, and anti-monarchy to name a few. They claimed to have taken the space in an...
Augusta Free Press
Melinda Burrell: Your brain on elections
“I’m afraid what Thanksgiving will be like, no matter how the election turns out,” a friend commented. She’s not wrong to be worried. Elections bring up all sorts of emotions and behaviors that create division. Understanding our “brains on elections” can help. Psychologists note that...
Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained
It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the American philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, both for intellectuals and for queer communities. There are scholarly books, university courses, fan clubs, social media pages and comics dedicated to Butler’s thinking. They (Butler’s preferred pronoun) did not single-handedly invent queer theory and today’s proliferation of gender identities, but their work is often credited with helping to make these developments possible. In turn, political movements have often inspired Butler’s work. Butler served on the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, spoke at the Occupy Wall Street protests, has defended Boycott, Divestment...
Review: Ted Kennedy, in a new biography, is better — and worse — than you thought
John A. Farrell's new biography, 'Ted Kennedy: A Life,' unearths new information about Chappaquiddick in a warts-and-all portrait of the late senator.
psychologytoday.com
Authoritarianism and Family Relationships
Children learn about authority based on the way they are raised by their parents. Socioeconomic status can have a strong influence on how obedient children are expected to be. Gender expectations play a role too, and they can vary greatly based on culture. Children learn about authority as it relates...
Black men catch a lot of flack when it comes to voting
When you see strong black men out there pushing an issue, you’re going to listen.” That’s why Aaron Johnson with Alpha Phi Alpha says they participate in events, such as as the virtual Voter Empowerment Forum being held on Tuesday, October 25.
Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast
Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
psychologytoday.com
The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior
The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
Robert Pape on rising political violence in America — "Intelligence Matters"
On "Intelligence Matters" this week, host Michael Morell talks with University of Chicago political science professor and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats Robert "Bob" Pape about his ongoing research on political violence in America and its implications as the midterms approach. His new research finds that...
Opinion: "Karen," the Privileged White Woman of America
Undoubtedly, white women have always enjoyed a higher status in society. Some white women tend to abuse their privilege and display racist and derogatory behavior. This behavior earned them the name of “Karen.”
Trump, West comments ‘shatter’ feelings of safety for Jewish people in US
Former President Trump and Ye, the actor formerly known as Kanye West, have made antisemitic comments on social media recently, which have “shattered” a general feeling of safety among U.S. Jews, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Oren Segal. “Jews generally feel safe in the United States...
Opinion: All White Christians Should Be Judged Together As a Group
To have a productive, non-divided society, I believe we must evaluate every entity that influences our community. There can be no groups that are “above criticism” because nefarious entities will use the cover of those groups for malicious purposes.
Opinion: Society Must Pressure the White Christian Community to Help Fight Racism
Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists. There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.
wonkhe.com
Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning
This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
shiftedmag.com
Social Inclusion and Empowerment for Disabled Youth
If you are a perfectly healthy and normal person, you mostly cannot imagine the financial, psychological, and emotional ramifications a disabled person has to go through in their life. The pain of facing problems in doing the most basic activities of everyday life is not something that many of us can understand. The least we can do for these people is to not disempower them by discriminating against them or passing hurtful remarks. If we want to carve a better path for our future generations, we must empower people with disabilities by influencing their local decision process, supporting and being a part of the services, they need.
NYU professor fired after students said class was too hard urges 'tough love' from college, end to 'coddling'
A New York University professor who was fired after students petitioned that his class was too challenging is speaking out, saying that colleges need to give students a little "tough love."
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
