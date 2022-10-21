ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

Melinda Burrell: Your brain on elections

“I’m afraid what Thanksgiving will be like, no matter how the election turns out,” a friend commented. She’s not wrong to be worried. Elections bring up all sorts of emotions and behaviors that create division. Understanding our “brains on elections” can help. Psychologists note that...
TheConversationAU

Judith Butler: their philosophy of gender explained

It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the American philosopher and gender theorist Judith Butler, both for intellectuals and for queer communities. There are scholarly books, university courses, fan clubs, social media pages and comics dedicated to Butler’s thinking. They (Butler’s preferred pronoun) did not single-handedly invent queer theory and today’s proliferation of gender identities, but their work is often credited with helping to make these developments possible. In turn, political movements have often inspired Butler’s work. Butler served on the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, spoke at the Occupy Wall Street protests, has defended Boycott, Divestment...
psychologytoday.com

Authoritarianism and Family Relationships

Children learn about authority based on the way they are raised by their parents. Socioeconomic status can have a strong influence on how obedient children are expected to be. Gender expectations play a role too, and they can vary greatly based on culture. Children learn about authority as it relates...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Sen. John Schickel defends ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ as panelist on podcast

Senator John Schickel, R-Union, primary sponsor of 2022 Senate Bill 1, also known as the ‘Teaching American Principles Act’ recently served as a guest panelist on the Courageous Conversations About our Schools podcast. Schickel defended Kentucky law and presented the case for an educational system focusing on traditional classical curriculum.
KENTUCKY STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Three "Laws" of Human Behavior

The unified theory of psychology frames human behavior in terms of three factors: investment, influence, and justification. Investment frames animal behavior patterns in terms of work effort that emerges because of evolution and learning. Influence refers to how different individuals impact each other and relate in competitive and cooperative ways...
CBS News

Robert Pape on rising political violence in America — "Intelligence Matters"

On "Intelligence Matters" this week, host Michael Morell talks with University of Chicago political science professor and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Threats Robert "Bob" Pape about his ongoing research on political violence in America and its implications as the midterms approach. His new research finds that...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: Society Must Pressure the White Christian Community to Help Fight Racism

Racism is a major problem in the United States of America. Shamefully, some people deny that the problem even exists. There is a lot of denial in the United States. People deny the outcome of the 2020 election. People deny that climate change is a problem. People deny that the national debt is becoming an overwhelming concern. People deny that massive tax cuts to the rich caused inflation. People deny that the Civil War was fought over white supremacy.
wonkhe.com

Podcast: Immigration, belonging, blended learning

This week on the podcast Suella Braverman is gone – but has the threat of a crackdown on international students gone with her?. We’ve launched new research on belonging and we look at the implications for universities. Plus there’s a new review out on blended learning and hidden history looks at the origins of UCL.
shiftedmag.com

Social Inclusion and Empowerment for Disabled Youth

If you are a perfectly healthy and normal person, you mostly cannot imagine the financial, psychological, and emotional ramifications a disabled person has to go through in their life. The pain of facing problems in doing the most basic activities of everyday life is not something that many of us can understand. The least we can do for these people is to not disempower them by discriminating against them or passing hurtful remarks. If we want to carve a better path for our future generations, we must empower people with disabilities by influencing their local decision process, supporting and being a part of the services, they need.

