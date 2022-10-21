ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

Sun and clouds today with late day showers expected – Mark

We’ll start with sun and clouds today, with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We’re expecting temperatures in the upper 40s for today, and Wednesday. There will be clouds and low 50’s Thursday through the weekend, with possible showers each day. Plan my day. You...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark

Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rainy days and Mondays are today – Mark

We’ll see morning rain with mountain snow, and gusty SW winds. There will be scattered showers this afternoon, and it’ll be drier overnight and into Tuesday. Today, we’ll have morning rain with gusty SW winds, and then afternoon scattered showers. It’ll be dry by dinner time.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Morning rain and a breezy afternoon with showers – Mark

We start the morning with rain and those scattered showers return this afternoon. Mountain snow is expected for those traveling over local passes. It will be drier Tuesday with cooler conditions and then rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Weekend showers are also expected. Plan your day. Expect to spend...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Miracle Monday: How music helped heal a 14-year-old cancer patient

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friendship and music helped heal 14-year-old Lucy Riggs. One year ago, Lucy was your typical teen who loved band, enjoyed playing soccer, and who looked forward to school. In November 2021, a long bout with strep throat turned into the discovery of a very aggressive form...
