KXLY
Sun and clouds today with late day showers expected – Mark
We’ll start with sun and clouds today, with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We’re expecting temperatures in the upper 40s for today, and Wednesday. There will be clouds and low 50’s Thursday through the weekend, with possible showers each day. Plan my day. You...
KXLY
Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark
Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
KXLY
After a quick break Tuesday, there’s more wet, chilly weather on the way – Kris
We are tracking the next round of wet weather on the way for late Tuesday afternoon and evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. By early Wednesday, there is a good chance of snow mixing in with the rain in the valleys. Plan your Tuesday. Expect a little sunshine to start...
KXLY
Rainy days and Mondays are today – Mark
We’ll see morning rain with mountain snow, and gusty SW winds. There will be scattered showers this afternoon, and it’ll be drier overnight and into Tuesday. Today, we’ll have morning rain with gusty SW winds, and then afternoon scattered showers. It’ll be dry by dinner time.
KXLY
Morning rain and a breezy afternoon with showers – Mark
We start the morning with rain and those scattered showers return this afternoon. Mountain snow is expected for those traveling over local passes. It will be drier Tuesday with cooler conditions and then rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Weekend showers are also expected. Plan your day. Expect to spend...
KXLY
Rainy valleys and snowy passes on Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first of a series of storms on track for the Inland Northwest this week will show up right as we’re getting the week started. Wet weather will slide across the Cascades overnight, bringing snowy conditions to Stevens Pass, the North Cascades Highway, Sherman Pass, Republic, Metaline Falls, and the Methow Valley. As the morning transitions to afternoon, our Idaho passes will see snowy and slippery weather. A few inches of snow will fall over Stevens Pass, Lookout Pass, and Sherman Pass with light amounts elsewhere. Travel over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to be okay with just rain.
KXLY
Miracle Monday: How music helped heal a 14-year-old cancer patient
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friendship and music helped heal 14-year-old Lucy Riggs. One year ago, Lucy was your typical teen who loved band, enjoyed playing soccer, and who looked forward to school. In November 2021, a long bout with strep throat turned into the discovery of a very aggressive form...
