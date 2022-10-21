The New York Giants have needed many players to step up throughout this special 6-1 start to the 2022 season. One position, in particular, is cornerback. With Aaron Robinson only starting and playing one entire game, landing on injured reserve, the Giants have needed someone to contribute on the outside opposite of Adoree’ Jackson. Over the last four games, they have gotten terrific play from sixth-year veteran, Fabian Moreau.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO