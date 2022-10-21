Read full article on original website
New York Giants add familiar tight end to practice squad after Bellinger injury
The New York Giants could be without rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger for the next few weeks after sustaining a serious eye injury. Bellinger will require surgery to correct a broken eyesocket sustained against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. Bellinger had already become a force for the Giants on...
New York Giants preparing to make decision on Nick Gates’s future with the team
The New York Giants could have offensive line reinforcements on the way. Former starting center Nick Gates could be making his return to the team. Gates returned to practice at the beginning of this month, giving the Giants 21-days to decide on his future. As that time period comes to a close, the New York Giants are preparing to make a decision on Nick Gates’s future.
New York Giants star LT Andrew Thomas puts together yet another elite performance in Week 7
The New York Giants emerged victorious in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, courtesy of a potent running game featuring Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. However, their success on the ground wouldn’t be possible without the impact of left tackle Andrew Thomas, who put together yet another elite performance against a solid Jaguars defensive front.
New York Jets Injury Update: Corey Davis, George Fant
As is the case with most NFL teams at this point in the season, injuries are piling up for the New York Jets. On a week-to-week basis, they make things that much more challenging. Unknowns and potential weaknesses across the roster are created. Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently spoke...
New York Giants have a new spark-plug on offense and he’s just getting started
The New York Giants can use all the firepower they can get on the offensive side of the football. The coaching staff has relief primarily on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley to carry the load, but eventually, they will need a receiver to step up and make plays routinely.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
New York Jets RB Breece Hall suffers season-ending injury
The worst-case scenario with the New York Jets star rookie running back Breece Hall has officially been confirmed. It was just reported by multiple sources that Hall did indeed suffer a torn ACL and also has a meniscus injury that will sideline him for the rest of 2022. Just a crushing blow for the special rookie and this high-flying Jets football team.
Breaking: New York Jets trade for RB James Robinson
Joe Douglas did not wait long. Hours after it was officially announced that New York Jets lost their incredible rookie running back, Breece Hall, to a season-ending ACL injury, it was just reported that the Jets traded for James Robinson. Per reports, in terms of the trade compensation, the Jets...
New York Jets Week 7 Review
Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. Four in a row, and it feels so good. The 5-2 record the Jets have is their best since 2010. The current four-game winning streak is the first since 2015. What stands out from yesterday’s 16-9 win, despite it being too close for...
How Giants’ rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is making a huge impact
The New York Giants are getting off to a hot start this year, starting the season with a 6-1 record. Big Blue has shocked the NFL world as they have mounted numerous comeback victories to propel themselves toward the top of the league’s standings. A catalyst to the Giants’ success has been rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants’ 2022 fifth overall draft pick has stepped in and made a huge impact during his rookie season.
Giants ride shoulders of Daniel Jones to Week 7 victory over Jaguars
Once again considered underdogs, the New York Giants rose to the occasion against the Jacksonville Jaguars down south on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars entered the game as three-point favorites, but Big Blue gave them trouble all day long with a potent offense that sustained a number of injuries. The Giants...
Giants’ TE Daniel Bellinger injury update not ideal
The New York Giants recently got some tough news on their rookie tight end, Daniel Bellinger. After having to leave the win Sunday in Jacksonville with a fractured eye socket injury, head coach Brian Daboll stated that Bellinger will need to get surgery. He will be out for the foreseeable...
New York Giants are getting insane value out of backup cornerback
The New York Giants have needed many players to step up throughout this special 6-1 start to the 2022 season. One position, in particular, is cornerback. With Aaron Robinson only starting and playing one entire game, landing on injured reserve, the Giants have needed someone to contribute on the outside opposite of Adoree’ Jackson. Over the last four games, they have gotten terrific play from sixth-year veteran, Fabian Moreau.
New York Jets fend off Denver Broncos to pick up 4th straight win
No Breece Hall. No Alijah Vera-Tucker. No Corey Davis. It could not be more ugly, but the New York Jets found a way. They have now strung together four consecutive wins, remain undefeated on the road at 4-0, and are 5-2 on the year. Today’s 16-9 win against the Denver...
