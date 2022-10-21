Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
F1 US Grand Prix feeds millions of dollars back into Austin's economy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix has proved to be one of the busiest weekends in Austin year after year, bringing in millions of dollars in both direct and indirect spending. "It's a great experience. Hospitality is great. Austin is amazing," said Craig Fallick, an F1...
PHOTOS: F1 United States Grand Prix celebrity sightings
The Formula 1 United States Grand Prix returned to Circuit of The Americas in Austin over the weekend.
How Austin Became America’s Formula 1 Capital
The Texas capital’s unofficial slogan is “Keep Austin Weird,” and that singular identity has survived, even as the startup hub, college town, and government seat becomes an increasingly popular place to live. If anything, Austin’s weirdness has made it one of the fastest-growing cities in the United...
fox7austin.com
F1 visitors experience privacy, luxury at Million Air
Those coming in for Formula One on private planes don't have to worry about the long lines and record number of people at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has a look.
AUS expects record-breaking travel: Tips on navigating the Austin airport after Formula 1
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced it expected to break a new record for the single-busiest day of travel for departing passengers Monday following the Formula 1 race at Circuit of The Americas.
virtualbx.com
Biggest Surf Park Community Development on the Planet Coming to Austin
Austin (Travis County) – The biggest surf park development on the planet is coming to the city. The Broadbeach, Queensland-based Surf Lakes, who use concentric swells to create multiple waves for “surfers”, will be developing a 12-acre project that will be part of a larger community development.
In 2023 You Can Catch Big Waves In Austin At A New Surf Park
In 2023 developers plan to break ground on a $1.3 billion dollar project in Austin, Texas that will become the largest surf park on planet Earth. Because it's being built in Texas you know it has to be bigger and the best!. If you like to surf, right now you...
Eater
An Austinite Talks About Filming the Austin Episode of Netflix Show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’
Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil premiered its sixth season earlier this week, and the food-centric show features an entire episode dedicated to Austin, led by host Phil Rosenthal. One of the people who had a hand in shaping and even appearing on the show were Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson, the co-founders of the ATX Television Festival.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
How private jets are being managed this year after 2021 F1 fans caused Austin airport delays
Formula One weekend brings in a record-breaking number of travelers to Austin from across the country and around the world.
KXAN
Austin Curls: Natural Curl Artist Helping Austin One Curl At A Time
Jasmin Todd, the master stylist/curl specialist of Austin Curls, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us about what they offer and more. “We offer a unique service demonstrating a niche type of salon for curly hair. We encourage the curl through our cutting, color, and styling services. We treat and care for every client’s unique curl pattern and texture.”
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
metalinjection
KISS Played A Secret Show For Less Than 100 People Last Night
I can't imagine how much this show must've cost, but Kiss played a private concert for less than 100 people last night. According to writer Michael Cavacini on his website, the show was held in downtown Austin, TX for the multi-national tobacco corporation Philip Morris International Inc. You can watch it in full here. You can also check out a little of the show below, which looks like it was one hell of a party.
luxury-houses.net
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Two opportunities for rain this week
Two rounds of showers and storms are likely today - the first expected this morning through early afternoon and the second coming with a severe threat this evening into the overnight. --Kristen Currie
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to storage unit fire behind retail chain store in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A storage unit behind a north Austin Target store caught on fire Friday morning. The fire happened at the Target located at 10107 Research Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. The Austin Fire Department said the storage unit was full of boxes when it caught on fire. No...
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
