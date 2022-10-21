ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-time World Series champ Bruce Bochy announced as new Texas Rangers manager

By Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The Texas Rangers announced Bruce Bochy as the club's new manager on Friday, hiring the three-time World Series winner who last managed in 2019.

Texas fired manager Chris Woodward in August and parted ways with longtime president Jon Daniels just a few days later.

Bochy led the San Francisco Giants to championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and "retired" after the 2019 season. He managed the Giants for 13 seasons and had previously spent 12 years  as manager of the San Diego Padres, who are currently playing the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series .

Bochy has since been open about his desire to return to the dugout .

“In his 25 years with San Diego and San Francisco, Bruce was one of the most successful and respected managers in Major League Baseball," said Rangers general manager Chris Young, who played for Bochy with the Padres.

Bruce Bochy in 2019 as the Giants' manager. Cody Glenn, USA TODAY Sports

Texas entered the 2022 season with higher expectations, having committed $500 million over the winter on shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. The Rangers finished 68-94, fourth place in the American League West.

“If I was going to return to managing, it had to be the right situation," Bochy said. "I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bochy, 67, signed a three-year deal through the 2025 season. It will be his first American League job, having spent a quarter-century in the NL.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Three-time World Series champ Bruce Bochy announced as new Texas Rangers manager

