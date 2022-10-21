Valley voter guide for the 2022 Arizona General Election
The 2022 General Election is quickly approaching. Here are key dates, candidate profiles for many of the major races, and other things voters should know before heading to the polls.
KEY DATES
- Early voting begins/ballots mailed if requested: Oct. 12, 2022
- Deadline to request ballot-by-mail: Oct. 28, 2022, at 5 p.m.
- Election date: Nov. 8, 2022
WHERE TO VOTE
- Voting centers and ballot drop boxes can be found online for Maricopa County HERE.
- For Pima County, click HERE.
- For all other counties, click HERE.
VOTER REGISTRATION
- The deadline to register to vote has passed. You can check your voter registration status online HERE.
KEY RACES
RACE FOR GOVERNOR
Kari Lake/Katie Hobbs discuss key issues for Arizona including the border, abortions, and inflation.
Candidate profiles Kari Lake answers voter questions gathered by ABC15.
Candidate profile: Katie Hobbs answers voter questions gathered by ABC15.
RACE FOR SECRETARY OF STATE
Candidate profile: Adrian Fontes, Democrat, is running for Secretary of State.
Candidate profile: Mark Finchem, Republican, is running for Secretary of State.
RACE FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL
Candidate profile: Kris Mayes, Democrat, is running for Attorney General.
Candidate profile: Abe Hamadeh, Republican, is running for Attorney General.
RACE FOR STATE TREASURER
Candidate profile: Kimberly Yee, Republican, is running for State Treasurer.
Candidate profile: Martín Quezada, Democrat, is running for State Treasurer.
RACE FOR SENATE SEAT
Candidate profile: Senator Mark Kelly, Democrat, is running for Senate.
Candidate profile: Blake Masters, Republican, is running for Senate.
Candidate profile: Marc Victor, Libertarian, is running for Senate.
The three also participated in a debate in early October. Watch that full debate in the player below:FULL VIDEO: Arizona U.S. Senate debate
RACE FOR STATE SUPERINTENDENT
Candidate profile: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, Democrat, is hoping to retain her position.
Candidate profile: Tom Horne, Republican, is running for State Superintendent.
For more election coverage from ABC15, click here.
The Secretary of State's Office has additional resources on races and measures across Arizona online here.
