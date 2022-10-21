ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Taylor Swift says new song ‘Anti-Hero’ is one of her favorites ever because it delves into her insecurities

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift has said that the third track off her 10th album, “Midnights,” released Friday, is in fact “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

And now that the song, “Anti-Hero,” is available for the world to hear, it’s clear why.

“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” the Grammy winner, 32, said in a “behind the song” feature she recently posted to Instagram.

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and ... not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person,” she said. “Don’t feel bad for me. You don’t need to.”

Swift went on to describe the song — whose music video also came out Friday — as “a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself.”

“We all hate things about ourselves and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with,” she said, noting the song is “really honest.”

That recurring theme, best embodied in the chorus via the line, “I’m the problem, it’s me,” now also doubles as Swift’s Instagram bio.

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” Swift wrote Friday in a post thanking those who collaborated on the album.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News

‘Harry Potter’ star Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling against ‘disgusting abuse’ following transphobic tweets

J.K. Rowling, who has faced massive backlash for statements widely seen as transphobic, has one “Harry Potter” star in her corner. Ralph Fiennes, who played villain Lord Voldemort in the latter half of the 8-film franchise, slammed “verbal abuse directed at” Rowling, the British author behind the fantasy series, as “disgusting” and “appalling” in a recent interview. “I can understand a ...
HollywoodLife

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Shanae Calls Logan ‘Disrespectful’ After He Dumps Her For Kate

The original women returned to the beach on the Oct. 25 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Although some of the couples were still solid, others had things to discuss. Shanae Ankney was excited to get back to Logan Palmer. Even though she went on a date with Tyler Norris during split week, Shanae was admittedly thinking about Logan most of the time she was away and she wanted to see him again. Unbeknownst to Shanae, though, Logan had formed a new relationship with Kate Gallivan.
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy