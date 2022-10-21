Taylor Swift says new song ‘Anti-Hero’ is one of her favorites ever because it delves into her insecurities

Taylor Swift has said that the third track off her 10th album, “Midnights,” released Friday, is in fact “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

And now that the song, “Anti-Hero,” is available for the world to hear, it’s clear why.

“I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” the Grammy winner, 32, said in a “behind the song” feature she recently posted to Instagram.

“I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and ... not to sound too dark, but I just struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person,” she said. “Don’t feel bad for me. You don’t need to.”

Swift went on to describe the song — whose music video also came out Friday — as “a real guided tour throughout all the things I tend to hate about myself.”

“We all hate things about ourselves and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with,” she said, noting the song is “really honest.”

That recurring theme, best embodied in the chorus via the line, “I’m the problem, it’s me,” now also doubles as Swift’s Instagram bio.

“Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights,” Swift wrote Friday in a post thanking those who collaborated on the album.