Bakersfield, CA

Hero's for H.E.A.R.T.S. Walk and Bakersfield Buddy Walk combine

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
An Inclusive Walk To Celebrate All Individuals Who Have Disabilities will be held in Central Bakersfield.

H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection has combined the Hero’s for H.E.A.R.T.S. Walk and the Bakersfield Buddy Walk to create An Inclusive Walk To Celebrate All Individuals Who Have Disabilities. The walk will take place at Beach Park on Saturday, October 22nd. Along with the walk, there will be children's activities, food vendors, and performances from Bo-Bo the Clown from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m. For registration information, visit heartsfrc.org .

KERO 23 Bakersfield

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

