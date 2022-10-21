ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Christian McCaffrey ‘forever grateful’ to Panthers after trade

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HARjw_0ihxYHdQ00

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey made sure to show his appreciation to where he’s been on Friday before making the trek to his new NFL home.

Shortly after news broke late Thursday night that Carolina traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the 26-year-old took to social media to offer a farewell statement to the Panthers.

“I’m forever grateful for all of the people who have helped make these past 5 1/2 years so special for me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” McCaffrey wrote on Twitter. “Carolina, I will always love you.”

The Panthers also showed their appreciation for McCaffrey, first over social media as well as via a statement from Panthers owner David Tepper on Friday.

“Christian’s focus and commitment to the game are rare,” Tepper said. “He is humble, takes nothing for granted, works extremely hard and has earned everything he has accomplished. I’m grateful for his contributions to the Panthers and wish him the best as he moves forward with his career.”

McCaffrey, a former Stanford star, heads west to the 49ers in exchange for three 2023 draft picks (second, third and fourth round) and a fifth-rounder in 2024.

McCaffrey established himself as one of the top offensive weapons in the NFL upon entering the league as the eighth overall pick in 2017. His best season came in 2019, when he eclipsed 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving and totaled 19 touchdowns.

Injuries have hampered him since, however, as he played in 16 of his team’s 39 games since the start of the 2020 season. He has 393 yards on 85 carries and 277 yards on 33 receptions with three total scores thus far in 2022.

The Panthers (1-5) appear to be in a full-blown rebuild at this point, having traded receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona earlier this week. Anderson was sent to the locker room during Carolina’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday following arguments with coaches on the sideline.

Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month.

Despite his team’s troubles, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer dismissed the notion moving McCaffrey was a conscious decision toward tanking the season as a means for a better draft pick in 2023.

No,” Fitterer said. “I think what we had to figure in was what’s best for the organization, like I was saying. Our focus is still on going out and competing every weekend. We expect to win. That was Coach’s (Steve Wilks’) mindset this weekend. The NFL is a business where you lose guys — whether it’s injuries, trades, whatever happens. The expectation of winning never changes. Those guys in the locker room fight too hard. They work too hard every day. So, we owe it to them. That’s our expectation as an organization is to go out and win every game.”

The Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy