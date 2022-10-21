Texas Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as manager

The Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as their next manager, bringing in the future Hall of Famer and three-time World Series champion who defeated Texas in the 2010 World Series.

Coming off a 68-win season, Texas fell far short of expectations in 2022 after signing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager in free agency. The Rangers finished with fewer than 70 wins for the third consecutive season and they haven’t delivered a .500 or better record since 2016.

Bruce Bochy record: 2,003-2,029, 44-33 in MLB playoffs

With a new stadium opened in 2020 and first welcoming fans in 2021, Texas went into the offseason seeking veteran experience and a strong clubhouse presence to help turn things around next year. After being away from the dugout for three seasons, the 67-year-old skipper is now set to make his return to MLB.

On Friday, the Rangers officially announced the hiring of Bochy as their manager for the 2023 season. Bochy replaces skipper Chris Woodward, who was fired by the club in August along with general manager Jon Daniels.

Bochy began his managerial career with the San Diego Padres in 1995, serving in that role for 12 seasons. San Diego made the playoffs four times during his tenure, winning the NL pennant in 1998. After leaving the Padres, Bochy landed in San Francisco and quickly found success.

He won over 1,000 games in San Francisco, playing an integral role in three World Series titles with his in-game decisions and management of the clubhouse. In the 2010 World Series, Bochy’s Giants defeated the Texas Rangers in five games, hoisting the World Series Trophy at Globe Life Park in Arlington with a 6-1 victory in Game 5.

With Bochy taking over, the Rangers can now shift their priorities to upgrading the starting rotation and outfield via free agency and the trade market this winter.

