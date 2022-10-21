Rangers hire Bruce Bochy as new manager on three-year deal

Bruce Bochy. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Bochy has won three World Series titles (all with the San Francisco Giants) in 2010, 2012, and 2014, while helping lead the San Diego Padres to the World Series in 1998 as well. He was named the 1996 NL Manager of the Year in just his second year at the helm in San Diego (his first managerial gig) after the team went 91-71 to make the playoffs.

The 67-year-old Bochy is one of just eight managers in MLB history to record at least 2,000 wins and three championships, with the other seven having all already been enshrined into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bochy was the Padres' manager from 1995 through 2006 and in the dugout for the Giants from 2007 to 2019, before announcing his retirement.

He ranks 12th on the all-time wins list with 2003 and could very well move into 10th place during the 2023 campaign. Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros is the only active manager within the top 10 at 2,093 victories and Hall-of-Famers Walter Alston and Leo Durocher are 10th and 11th on the list at 2,040 and 2,008 wins respectively.

Bochy and the Rangers reportedly met to discuss the vacancy last week.