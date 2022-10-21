Read full article on original website
Safety Service Patrol expands service coverage to Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A traffic safety service will be rolling out on Kent County roads this November. Launching Nov. 1, the Safety Service Patrol is expected to help create safer and more efficient roads by helping drivers during traffic accidents, and working to clear the scene as soon as possible, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34 year old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to the investigate the...
Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
One dead after crash in Branch County
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Branch County that left one person dead and one person injured.
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
Binder Park Zoo to end 2022 season Halloween weekend
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There is still time to make a final trip or two to Binder Park Zoo, but visitors are quickly running out of time. “Peaking fall color in the park, smaller crowds, and cooler daily temperatures make it a fabulous time to be at the zoo,” said Leslie Walsh, the zoo's Director of Marketing & Development.
Kalamazoo Township board votes to release report, dismissal of two former fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees voted to release the findings of an independent investigation that led to the firing of the township's two fire chiefs. Board of Trustees members voted 5 to 1 Monday night to release an investigative report which concluded Chief David Obreiter...
Single vehicle car crash leaves one passenger in critical condition
OSHTEMO, Mich — The Kalamazoo County Sheriffs were dispatched early Sunday morning to investigate a single vehicle crash. The incident happened near the intersection of W KL Avenue and Copper Beech Boulevard, deputies said. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before it lost control and...
Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat
MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
Shooting death of Battle Creek man feared to be retaliatory, family says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police began an investigation into the homicide of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in front of a Warren Street home, according to police. The victim, identified as Michael Wilson by family, was found shot multiple times around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday....
DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day
ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
1.8 million absentee ballots requested two weeks before Election Day
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters as of Tuesday, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Of those, 771,967 absentee ballots have been returned and submitted, state officials said. In Kalamazoo County, over 50,000 absentee ballots were requested. Voters should hand-deliver...
Hope House to care for homeless men recovering from addiction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Homeless men recovering from addiction will have a place to receive more help in Battle Creek. Hope House, an aftercare home for graduates selected from Haven of Rest's Men's Life Recovery Program, is expected to open in November, according to Victory Life Church. Battle Creek...
Nonprofit introduces Battle Creek students to new workplace opportunities
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In honor of October being Global Diversity Month, the Diversity Org traveled to Battle Creek to speak to students about their futures in the workforce. The Diversity Org, a global nonprofit organization, started a worldwide tour, teaching low-income and minority students about how to obtain corporate and high income careers through assemblies and workshops, according to event organizers.
New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sen. Gary Peters was in Grand Rapids Tuesday to highlight new benefits for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and toxic chemicals during their time in service. For the first time in history, roughly 3 1/2 million veterans across the country can apply for...
