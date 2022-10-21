ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Safety Service Patrol expands service coverage to Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A traffic safety service will be rolling out on Kent County roads this November. Launching Nov. 1, the Safety Service Patrol is expected to help create safer and more efficient roads by helping drivers during traffic accidents, and working to clear the scene as soon as possible, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34 year old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to the investigate the...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating

NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

New multi-family homes available in Vine Neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to celebrate a new housing development in the Vine Neighborhood. Located near the corner of Rose and Wall Streets, the city partnered with Kalamazoo Neighborhood Homeownership Services to build three new homes that can house multiple families.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Binder Park Zoo to end 2022 season Halloween weekend

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There is still time to make a final trip or two to Binder Park Zoo, but visitors are quickly running out of time. “Peaking fall color in the park, smaller crowds, and cooler daily temperatures make it a fabulous time to be at the zoo,” said Leslie Walsh, the zoo's Director of Marketing & Development.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Marshall student in custody, accused of school threat

MARSHALL, Mich — A Marshall student was taken to Calhoun County Juvenile Home on charges related to threats of violence, according to Marshall Police Department. The school resource officer and the district's threat assessment team determined that a threat made Tuesday was "legitimate," prompting an arrest, police said. In...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMTCw

DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day

ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
ATHENS, MI
WWMTCw

1.8 million absentee ballots requested two weeks before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters as of Tuesday, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Of those, 771,967 absentee ballots have been returned and submitted, state officials said. In Kalamazoo County, over 50,000 absentee ballots were requested. Voters should hand-deliver...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Hope House to care for homeless men recovering from addiction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Homeless men recovering from addiction will have a place to receive more help in Battle Creek. Hope House, an aftercare home for graduates selected from Haven of Rest's Men's Life Recovery Program, is expected to open in November, according to Victory Life Church. Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Nonprofit introduces Battle Creek students to new workplace opportunities

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In honor of October being Global Diversity Month, the Diversity Org traveled to Battle Creek to speak to students about their futures in the workforce. The Diversity Org, a global nonprofit organization, started a worldwide tour, teaching low-income and minority students about how to obtain corporate and high income careers through assemblies and workshops, according to event organizers.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy