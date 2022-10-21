ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myscience.org

Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics

Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
bestcolleges.com

Are Coding Bootcamp Grads More Employable Than College Grads?

Bootcamp grads have similar employment and salary outcomes as college graduates. Coding bootcamps focus almost exclusively on developing hands-on tech skills. A majority of bootcamp graduates find employment in the industry within a year. If you want to move into a tech career, a coding bootcamp is a popular, valid...
HackerNoon

Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely

In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
usatales.com

What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?

An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.

