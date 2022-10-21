ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker gored at Caprock Canyons State Park treated at United Regional

By Dylan Jimenez
 4 days ago
BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A viral TikTok of a Texas woman hiking in Caprock Canyons State Park shows her being charged and gored by a bison.

Rebecca Clark’s video of her encounter has over two million views on TikTok.

In the video, Clark encounters three bison, which she tries to calmly pass while hiking on Eagle Point Trail. One bison then turns around and charges at her, knocking and goring her into a mesquite bush.

Clark laid in the mesquite bush for about 50 minutes before help arrived.

In another TikTok video, Clark shares screenshots of text messages to 911 but service was limited, and couldn’t reach them. Luckily, she was able to get messages off to friends and family.

One of the messages she sent to family and friends is, ‘but you know it’s going to make a hell of [TikTok].’

In the same video, Clark shows a picture of the helicopter arriving, and she was airlifted to United Regional for treatment. She said, ‘hole in my back and lots of stickers and thorns, but I am okay!”

It’s unclear when Clark was injured or when she was released from the hospital. We reached out to Clark for comment but have not heard back from her.

After being released, Clark has started ‘Bison Etiquette 101’ videos, taking comments from previous videos about what to do if hikers encounter bison on a trail.

