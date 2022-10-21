Read full article on original website
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
Princeton University Is Asking For Help In Search For Missing StudentJeffery MacPrinceton, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Related
You’ll Pay More Next Year To Visit This Popular New Jersey Beach
You're not going to be surprised if I tell you things are getting more expensive. Gas prices came down a little bit, but are now back on the rise, we're spending more at the grocery store, and at retailers too. Well, the summer of 2023 is going to see another...
Mr. Cupcakes to open a new location in Brick, NJ
Mr. Cupcakes, with shops in Clifton, Hawthorne, and Paramus, will soon be opening a shop in Brick. As you might imagine, Mr. Cupcakes sells cupcakes; over 40 different flavors are available. Mr. Cupcakes’ website says:. Our mission is to provide our customers with the best tasting and freshest cupcakes...
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Last Chance to Check Out These 5 Favorites Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is one week away and the decorations are fantastic this year. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
We Have a Winner! Where’s the Best Pie in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we all know how essential pies are for dessert. I was talking to Linda from Brick in BJ's in Toms River and we were talking about pies. I thought this would be a great article. Where are the "best" pies in Ocean County?
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Workers Killed By Train On Bridge Connecting NJ, PA Identified
A pair of workers who were struck and killed by a train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge connecting New Jersey and Pennsylvania last week have been identified by colleagues. Donato G. Fiocca, 53, and Victor R. Martins, 55, were working on the bridge when they were fatally struck in Camden around 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
This Hilltown Bakery is Expanding Their Business Outside of the Bucks County Area with a New Shop
The local, family-owned bakery is opening another location outside of the Bucks County area. A popular Bucks County bakery is expanding their operations outside of the area after almost three decades of local treats and service. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in...
Deadly skydiver accident near NJ airport under investigation
PITTSTOWN — A Michigan man is dead after a terrible skydiving accident in Hunterdon County on Friday and the incident is under investigation. State Police said that troopers responded to Alexandria Field airport around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a sky diving incident. Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of...
Monmouth County
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–This morning at 8:00 a.m. until around 12:30 p.m. over forty-five fire departments from Monmouth, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Burlington, Somerset, Counties in NJ and Bucks County in Pennsylvania, participated in a full-scale water supply exercise simulating a fire in a 1-million square foot warehouse. The objective was to obtain and sustain an adequate water flow from static water sources from six pre-established fill sites to support suppression efforts at the simulated fire. The flow rate expectations were to reach beyond 6,000 gallons per minute using water tender/tankers and four, 5″ pipelines.
Owner criticizes cops after ‘aggressive dog’ is shot in Keyport, NJ
KEYPORT — Officials say a police officer fired at a dog that was charging at him in a parking lot late Saturday afternoon but the animal's owner is calling the incident "animal cruelty." Officers responded to a call about an aggressive dog cornering a woman and her own dog...
Ocean City, NJ approves beach tag increase for 2023
It will cost more to go onto an Ocean City beach in 2023 after the City Council approved the first increase for some of the tags in 20 years. Higher costs to maintain the beach are the reason for the increase, according to Council President Pete Madden. The price of seasonal tags has been the same since 2011 while the price of the daily and weekly beach tags has not increased since 2002.
cohaitungchi.com
17 Best Things to Do in Brick, NJ
Brick is a town in Ocean County, New Jersey. You are reading: Things to do in brick nj | 17 Best Things to Do in Brick, NJ. The town is a great residential area because of its coastal waters and freshwater wetlands. Famous for its boats and waterfronts, Brick is...
This major NJ road project will ease your drive down the shore
Because I live at the beach, I’m very blessed to have never had to take a highway to get to it. But I know that over the years I’ve spoken to so many listeners who have held their breath while driving on the Atlantic City Expressway. For years...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NJ school board suspends superintendent who was critical of Gov. Murphy’s policies
There is turmoil at a suburban public school district in Morris County as the Mount Olive Board of Education last week suspended Superintendent Robert Zywicki with no public explanation from any party involved. Zywicki, in turn, has filed his intent to sue two school board members — William Robinson and...
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery
Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
