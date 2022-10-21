Read full article on original website
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
NASDAQ
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ
Enact Holdings Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 2.30% Yield (ACT)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), which saw buying by Director Michael A. Bless.
Digital Realty Trust's Earnings: A Preview
Digital Realty Trust DLR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Digital Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Digital Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ
Should Weakness in Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:DLR) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?
With its stock down 24% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Digital Realty Trust's ROE today. Return...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential
A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the...
tipranks.com
Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today
ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
tipranks.com
Is Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) a Buy Before Q3-2022 Earnings?
Exxon Mobil is set to generate strong Q3 results, with conditions in the energy sector remaining favorable. The stock may still be cheap if the current geopolitical landscape were to last over the medium term. That said, should commodity prices normalize, investors could be overpaying at the stock’s current valuation.
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022
Mid-cap companies are those that fall between small and large cap companies. Thus, they are more stable than small-cap companies and, at the same time, offer higher growth opportunities than large-cap companies. Many investors view mid-cap stocks as a key portfolio diversification tool because of their ability to offer a...
NASDAQ
Investing in Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) three years ago would have delivered you a 20% gain
While Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 20% in three years isn't amazing.
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell Alphabet (GOOG) Before Earnings?
‘Tis the week of the tech behemoths. Against a precarious macro backdrop, the market’s heavy hitters will take turns this week to deliver Q3’s financials. Hardly any come much bigger than Alphabet (GOOG) and following the market’s close today, the search giant will announce 3Q22 results. According...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday October 24: What You Need to Know
The ASX closed higher, but retreated from its morning gains. ASX finishes down from morning, but up for the day. The ASX finished in the green Monday, but fell back from morning gains, which were propelled early, by resurgent market confidence across U.S. markets. The S&P/ASX200 ended up closing the...
tipranks.com
What Investors Should Know Before Intel’s Mobileye IPO
Intel’s (INTC) Mobileye, its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies unit will get listed on NASDAQ tomorrow under the symbol MBLY. Mobileye’s SEC filing states that the business unit is offering 41 million common shares priced in the range of $18 to $20 per share and is looking at raising $820 million at the higher end of this range.
tipranks.com
Why is Logitech Stock (NASDAQ:LOGI) Surging Today?
Logitech stock is surging today despite an earnings report that missed expectations. A host of new products in some areas of very high growth potential surely helped. Computer peripheral maker Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI) defied expectations in one major way in trading today. The company was up 7% in pre-market trading on Tuesday and built on those gains throughout today’s trading session so far. Normally, when a company issues an earnings report that fails to meet consensus on at least one point, the stock plunges. The exact opposite happened to Logitech.
tipranks.com
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reports Q3-2022 Results — Here are the Numbers
Canadian National Railway recently reported Q3-2022 results that beat expectations and are likely to impress investors. Nonetheless, analysts aren’t too optimistic about the stock at its current price. After market close today, Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) reported its Q3-2022 financial results, which beat both revenue and...
