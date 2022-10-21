ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker

A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
ABBEVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Letter-writing Campaign Honors James Meredith

During the signature event of the University of Mississippi’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of integration, campus representatives presented the university’s first African American student with a book of nearly 100 letters from people whose lives he touched. The “Dear Mr. Meredith” compendium was the result of months...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

TVA Grant to Help Develop a Stronger Workforce in Lafayette County

The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation has received a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority Economic Development with a match from local community partners to work on preparing, upskilling, and reskilling the local workforce. The $152,000 grant will fund the Skills Plus program, which will develop a stronger workforce and...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Plenty of Halloween Events Planned Each Day this Week

There is no shortage of Halloween events in Oxford this week. From trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun. Halloween events started last weekend and are continuing throughout the week leading up to Halloween on Monday. Tonight, The Library...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Chargers Swim Highest Finish in Program History

The 2022 swimming season came to an exciting end Friday night at the Tupelo Aquatic Center as the Oxford High Chargers concluded the season on a high note. The boys matched its highest finish in school history notching state runner-up and the girls earned third place overall at the Class II MHSAA Swimming State Championship. Oxford High Swim is under the direction of Coach Robert Gonzalez.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Soccer Earns a Draw Against No. 9 Arkansas On Senior Day

The Rebel defense stood tall once again as the Ole Miss soccer team (9-5-3, 3-5-1) played to a 0-0 draw with No. 9 Arkansas (10-3-3, 5-2-2) Sunday afternoon. The result broke a five-game losing streak for the Rebels and allowed them to pick up their first points in almost a month.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Kiffin Looking Ahead to Texas A&M Matchup

No. 15 Ole Miss is going into a game week following a loss for the first time this season. The Rebels fell to the LSU Tigers 45-20 on Saturday. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday as his team prepares to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
OXFORD, MS

