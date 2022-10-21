Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker
A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
Letter-writing Campaign Honors James Meredith
During the signature event of the University of Mississippi’s celebration of the 60th anniversary of integration, campus representatives presented the university’s first African American student with a book of nearly 100 letters from people whose lives he touched. The “Dear Mr. Meredith” compendium was the result of months...
TVA Grant to Help Develop a Stronger Workforce in Lafayette County
The Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation has received a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority Economic Development with a match from local community partners to work on preparing, upskilling, and reskilling the local workforce. The $152,000 grant will fund the Skills Plus program, which will develop a stronger workforce and...
Applications Now Being Accepted for the 2022 Oxford Christmas Parade
Applications for the upcoming annual Oxford Christmas Parade are now being accepted and for this year’s theme, you may need to dig out those leg lamps and BB guns – just don’t shoot someone’s eye out while doing it. The theme for the 2022 Christmas Parade...
Plenty of Halloween Events Planned Each Day this Week
There is no shortage of Halloween events in Oxford this week. From trunk-or-treats to full-blown fall festivals, Oxford children will have more than their fair share of spooky, sugary fun. Halloween events started last weekend and are continuing throughout the week leading up to Halloween on Monday. Tonight, The Library...
Regional News: Two Arrested for Separate Embezzlement Schemes in Marshall County￼
State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office served two individuals Tuesday in Marshall County with demand letters and indictments after local grand jury proceedings. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases. Walker...
Oxford Chargers Swim Highest Finish in Program History
The 2022 swimming season came to an exciting end Friday night at the Tupelo Aquatic Center as the Oxford High Chargers concluded the season on a high note. The boys matched its highest finish in school history notching state runner-up and the girls earned third place overall at the Class II MHSAA Swimming State Championship. Oxford High Swim is under the direction of Coach Robert Gonzalez.
Soccer Earns a Draw Against No. 9 Arkansas On Senior Day
The Rebel defense stood tall once again as the Ole Miss soccer team (9-5-3, 3-5-1) played to a 0-0 draw with No. 9 Arkansas (10-3-3, 5-2-2) Sunday afternoon. The result broke a five-game losing streak for the Rebels and allowed them to pick up their first points in almost a month.
Oxford Could See Severe Storms Tuesday Morning Ahead of Incoming Cold Front
Don’t forget the umbrella Tuesday as you head out to work or school as an incoming cold front could bring some severe weather to Lafayette County in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, the highest risk for severe storms in Oxford is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Kiffin Looking Ahead to Texas A&M Matchup
No. 15 Ole Miss is going into a game week following a loss for the first time this season. The Rebels fell to the LSU Tigers 45-20 on Saturday. Head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media on Monday as his team prepares to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station.
