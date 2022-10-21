ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard, CA

San Francisco’s Answer to Safety Concerns Is More Community Ambassadors

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, city officials are planning to flood San Francisco’s Downtown and surrounding areas with up to 150 unarmed community ambassadors and retired police officers to assuage crime and safety concerns. Mayor London Breed is announcing the initiative at a Monday press conference at Hallidie...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Oakland's Chinatown Community Donates Backpacks to Support Students After School Shooting

A local community impacted by violence is stepping up to help students feel more secure following a school shooting in Oakland. The Chinatown Improvement Council is donating hundreds of backpacks to students at the King Estates Campus. The backpacks, which helped school staff members identify each other on the shared campus during evacuations, will now be part of students' everyday uniform.
OAKLAND, CA
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Supervisors Preview: Finally Putting ‘Fourplex’ to Bed

The notion that good government is boring is an old saw in politics—and a look at this week’s Board of Supervisors agenda might well convince you that, at least by that narrow standard, San Francisco has achieved good governance. Virtually everything on this week’s agenda appears to be...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?

Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Community college becomes an increasingly better option

On January 1, 2023, community college will become free for thousands of students in San Mateo County. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed into law SB 893, a California bill supported by local elected leaders and students alike, which eliminates a $46-per-unit mandatory cost for low-income students. “Every student deserves access...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
The 6 Best (and Worst) Halloween Costumes To Skewer SF Politics

We’re a week out from Halloween, and the hunt for a good costume is getting real. The Haight has plenty of great thrift and vintage clothing stores, and the Mission has a handful of costume shops worth checking out. But we’re also in election season, which lends itself well to Halloween costumes laced with abstract political commentary. Here are six ideas.
STANDARD, CA
Who’s Spending: Breed-Backed Housing Measure Still a Money Monster

With a little more than two weeks before election day, campaign spending is ramping up with donors opening up their wallets for a housing ballot measure and a host of other campaigns. Deep-pocketed players are spending on Proposition D, the district attorney’s race, car-free JFK Drive and more as early...
COMMERCE, CA
SF Supervisors Sound Off on LA City Council Members’ Racist Remarks

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after leaked audio revealed Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist remarks. The council members’ conversation also brought into question the issue of gerrymandering and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into LA’s redistricting process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District

An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

