sfstandard.com
Math, Reading Scores Dipped in SF Public Schools After 2 Years of Pandemic Disruptions
After two years of pandemic disruptions, test scores plummeted in public schools across the nation—and California and San Francisco Unified School District are no exception. New data from the California Department of Education shows slipping math and English proficiency rates across SF’s public schools, particularly for its middle school students.
eastcountytoday.net
Report: Contra Costa County is “Home to Entrenched Culture of White Supremacy”
On Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will receive a report and recommendations related to the establishing of a new County department titled the “Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice”. The county is proposing a cost of fiscal year 2022-23 $600,000 in Measure X funding,...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Answer to Safety Concerns Is More Community Ambassadors
Ahead of the holiday shopping season, city officials are planning to flood San Francisco’s Downtown and surrounding areas with up to 150 unarmed community ambassadors and retired police officers to assuage crime and safety concerns. Mayor London Breed is announcing the initiative at a Monday press conference at Hallidie...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland's Chinatown Community Donates Backpacks to Support Students After School Shooting
A local community impacted by violence is stepping up to help students feel more secure following a school shooting in Oakland. The Chinatown Improvement Council is donating hundreds of backpacks to students at the King Estates Campus. The backpacks, which helped school staff members identify each other on the shared campus during evacuations, will now be part of students' everyday uniform.
peralta.edu
Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022
Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
kalw.org
Contra Costa County forming Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice
Supervisors Federal Glover and John Gioia will lead a presentation and discussion summarizing the research and community planning process for the ORESJ's first fiscal year of 2022-23 According to a staff report for Tuesday's meeting, the committee working to develop the new county department is recommending hiring two co-directors. One...
'We are not scared': United by faith, SF community groups fight hate and racism together
"The only way for evil to triumph is for the good people to do absolutely nothing," said the legendary Reverend Dr. Amos Brown, senior pastor of Third Baptist Church.
sfstandard.com
Supervisors Preview: Finally Putting ‘Fourplex’ to Bed
The notion that good government is boring is an old saw in politics—and a look at this week’s Board of Supervisors agenda might well convince you that, at least by that narrow standard, San Francisco has achieved good governance. Virtually everything on this week’s agenda appears to be...
beyondchron.org
Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?
Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
sfstandard.com
Supervisors To Probe Dual Employment as Records Show Public Health Official Worked Second Job on City Time
In light of revelations about a top public health official working a side gig while on city time, two SF Supervisors say they’re looking into the practice of city workers holding down second jobs. Lisa Pratt, who worked with the drug-rehab nonprofit Baker Places, resigned from the nonprofit last...
thendbcatalyst.com
Community college becomes an increasingly better option
On January 1, 2023, community college will become free for thousands of students in San Mateo County. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed into law SB 893, a California bill supported by local elected leaders and students alike, which eliminates a $46-per-unit mandatory cost for low-income students. “Every student deserves access...
sfstandard.com
The 6 Best (and Worst) Halloween Costumes To Skewer SF Politics
We’re a week out from Halloween, and the hunt for a good costume is getting real. The Haight has plenty of great thrift and vintage clothing stores, and the Mission has a handful of costume shops worth checking out. But we’re also in election season, which lends itself well to Halloween costumes laced with abstract political commentary. Here are six ideas.
San Francisco mayor sends more safety ‘ambassadors’ onto city streets
San Francisco's mayor wants tourists, local residents, and workers alike to feel "welcome" in the city.
sfstandard.com
Who’s Spending: Breed-Backed Housing Measure Still a Money Monster
With a little more than two weeks before election day, campaign spending is ramping up with donors opening up their wallets for a housing ballot measure and a host of other campaigns. Deep-pocketed players are spending on Proposition D, the district attorney’s race, car-free JFK Drive and more as early...
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisors Sound Off on LA City Council Members’ Racist Remarks
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez resigned after leaked audio revealed Martinez and council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo making racist remarks. The council members’ conversation also brought into question the issue of gerrymandering and prompted state Attorney General Rob Bonta to open an investigation into LA’s redistricting process.
Richmond gets grant to launch ‘Food Fit Fund Program’
A new program to help Richmond youth create healthy lifestyles is coming to the Richmond Recreation Complex following City Council’s approval Tuesday to accept and direct $90,000 in grant funding to support it. The funding from the National Recreation and Parks Association Community Wellness Hubs Program will see the...
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
NBC Bay Area
Teens Attack, Rob 79-Year-Old in San Francisco's Mission District
An elderly woman was attacked and robbed by three teens in San Francisco over the weekend as she got off a Muni bus in the Mission District, police said. One girl and two boys assaulted and injured the 79-year-old Asian woman on Saturday afternoon at the 16th and Mission exit -- one of many attacks on members of the AAPI community in recent years.
