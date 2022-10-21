Read full article on original website
‘Not safe for citizens;’ Trash, feces and drugs found underneath bridge in Greenville
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department has been working alongside several agencies to help clean up trash in parks throughout the city, according to the Greenville Police Department’s social media page. Two weeks ago, the Darke County Health Department observed trash, human feces, drugs and drug paraphernalia underneath...
Mercer County will increase police on patrol for Halloween
MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol this week for Halloween. The Sheriff’s Office will be working in conjunction with Ohio Traffic Safety Office to keep Mercer County safe from impaired drivers. Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists to not drive while...
Miami County Sheriff warns of bogus phone calls
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about a scam phone call that has been occurring in the Miami Valley. Deputies have been advised in recent days that an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising that they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond”, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Former Yellow Springs physician facing 50 felony charges
YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a grand jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits
SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Ohio EMS chief dies on duty
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire
The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
Cruising with candy
Kathy Henne of ReMax Realtors in Piqua will be cruising the streets of Piqua on Thursday evening passing out candy bars to children. Tom Lillicrap of This and That Candy in Piqua will be driving the ReMax Jeep for Henne as she passes out the full-size candy bars during beggar’s night in Piqua.
Tipp City Schools starts lunch backpack program
TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) has teamed up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need. The backpack program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school. The program is open and available to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it. There is no charge.
$100K in vandalism damage reported at Miamisburg Kroger
Anyone with information about the individual(s) involved in this incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Muncy at 937-847-6612 or message the Miamisburg Police Department Facebook page.
Champaign Co. Shooting Academy receives check for over $56K
The Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. recently received a check for $56,611 from the Western Ohio Personal Safety Firearm Training Group (WOPS/FTG) to help fund a firearm and marksmanship training facility on Route 68 in Urbana. The initial $300K phase of this building project will include indoor air rifles, air...
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
Vacant home charred by Dayton blaze
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was left a burnt-out husk after catching fire Monday morning. On Monday, October 24, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 100 block of June Street for a house fire with heavy flames. Crews responded just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said. When crews arrived on the scene, […]
12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault
A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
Missing Mercer County teen found in UTV crash
MERCER CO., Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s office says that it is investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The teen was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had reportedly left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road on a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
Best of Dayton Contest!
Every year Dayton Magazine hosts the “Best of Dayton” competition. The Best of Dayton is a celebration and competition between the top establishments within the Greater Dayton area. This includes businesses and establishments in Miami County!. We are happy to be nominated in so many wonderful categories!. Voting...
Residents invited to comment on hazard mitigation plan
TROY — The Miami County hazard mitigation plan is currently being updated. It is necessary to update the plan every five years so that the county and participating communities remain eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster mitigation grant programs. “We are currently in the process of reviewing the draft plan...
CareFlight transports West Milton man
SIDNEY — A West Milton man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Shelby County. According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Piqua Post, the single-vehicle personal injury crash occurred on I-75 north between Sidney and Anna in Franklin Township at approximately 10:48 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Stabbing victim walks into Miami Valley; Violent Offenders Unit to investigate
Violent Offenders Unit detectives are actively investigating an incident after a stabbing victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital on Monday morning, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department’s Information Specialist, James Rider. On October 24th at approximately 11:20 a.m., Dayton Police Officers were dispatched to Miami Valley...
Miami Co. Commissioners OK contract negotiations
TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 20, to negotiate a contract with Keefe Commissary Network for the inmate commissary and inmate account services contract following a bid opening on Sept. 22. At the bid opening, two bids were received...
