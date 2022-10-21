ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Related
WHIO Dayton

Mercer County will increase police on patrol for Halloween

MERCER COUNTY — Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will have additional deputies on patrol this week for Halloween. The Sheriff’s Office will be working in conjunction with Ohio Traffic Safety Office to keep Mercer County safe from impaired drivers. Sheriff Jeff Grey reminds motorists to not drive while...
WDTN

Miami County Sheriff warns of bogus phone calls

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about a scam phone call that has been occurring in the Miami Valley. Deputies have been advised in recent days that an unknown caller is contacting county residents advising that they have failed to report for jury duty and are subject to arrest unless they pay a “bond”, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Former Yellow Springs physician facing 50 felony charges

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a grand jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Spirit EMS honors farmers with first-aid kits

SIDNEY — As the nation celebrated National Farmer Appreciation Day on Oct. 12, Spirit EMS employees were out canvassing area farms to show their appreciation. Earlier this week, Spirit EMS stopped at farms throughout Shelby County in the areas it services with 911 coverage including Loramie, Washington, Perry, and Salem townships. Employees provided the farmers with a card, sharing the company’s appreciation for their hard work and dedication to feed the world. They also equipped them with a first-aid kit to keep in the cab of their farm machinery in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
ems1.com

Ohio EMS chief dies on duty

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio — Wayne Township Paramedic/EMS Chief Mark Miller died Saturday in the line of duty, according to Waynesfield Police Department Chief Nathan W. Motter. Miller was a Navy veteran, too, according to the chief. Wayne Township Fire & Rescue announced the news on Facebook. The post read, in...
WAYNESFIELD, OH
WDTN

Firefighter injured in Springfield house fire

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was hurt while escaping the attic of the house. The firefighter fell down the stairs and hurt his back. He was then transported to Springfield Medical Center in non-life-threatening condition.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Cruising with candy

Kathy Henne of ReMax Realtors in Piqua will be cruising the streets of Piqua on Thursday evening passing out candy bars to children. Tom Lillicrap of This and That Candy in Piqua will be driving the ReMax Jeep for Henne as she passes out the full-size candy bars during beggar’s night in Piqua.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City Schools starts lunch backpack program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services (TMCS) has teamed up with Tipp City Schools to provide weekend meals for students in need. The backpack program provides a weekend supply of nutritious food for children to replace the school meals that children miss during their weekend or extended breaks from school. The program is open and available to any family in Tipp City schools who needs it. There is no charge.
TIPP CITY, OH
peakofohio.com

Champaign Co. Shooting Academy receives check for over $56K

The Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. recently received a check for $56,611 from the Western Ohio Personal Safety Firearm Training Group (WOPS/FTG) to help fund a firearm and marksmanship training facility on Route 68 in Urbana. The initial $300K phase of this building project will include indoor air rifles, air...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Vacant home charred by Dayton blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home was left a burnt-out husk after catching fire Monday morning. On Monday, October 24, Dayton Fire Department crews were called to the 100 block of June Street for a house fire with heavy flames. Crews responded just before 9:40 a.m., authorities said. When crews arrived on the scene, […]
DAYTON, OH
peakofohio.com

12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault

A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
URBANA, OH
loud1033.com

Missing Mercer County teen found in UTV crash

MERCER CO., Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s office says that it is investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The teen was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had reportedly left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road on a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
tippnews.com

Best of Dayton Contest!

Every year Dayton Magazine hosts the “Best of Dayton” competition. The Best of Dayton is a celebration and competition between the top establishments within the Greater Dayton area. This includes businesses and establishments in Miami County!. We are happy to be nominated in so many wonderful categories!. Voting...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Residents invited to comment on hazard mitigation plan

TROY — The Miami County hazard mitigation plan is currently being updated. It is necessary to update the plan every five years so that the county and participating communities remain eligible for pre-disaster and post-disaster mitigation grant programs. “We are currently in the process of reviewing the draft plan...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

CareFlight transports West Milton man

SIDNEY — A West Milton man was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital Saturday morning after a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Shelby County. According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Piqua Post, the single-vehicle personal injury crash occurred on I-75 north between Sidney and Anna in Franklin Township at approximately 10:48 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Co. Commissioners OK contract negotiations

TROY – The Miami County Commissioners authorized the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Oct. 20, to negotiate a contract with Keefe Commissary Network for the inmate commissary and inmate account services contract following a bid opening on Sept. 22. At the bid opening, two bids were received...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

