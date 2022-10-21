ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating

NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy