Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
WWMTCw
Hillcrest Dog Park reopens after expansion, amenities added
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan dogs will have a new place to play in Kent County. Hillcrest Dog Park reopened Tuesday after an expansion and amenities were added, according to the City of Grand Rapids. Improvements included an expanded entryway, fenced-off leash area, a wooded nature path, nature...
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
WWMTCw
Butane sparks explosion in Three Rivers home, police report says
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The cause of a Sept. 11 Three Rivers home explosion has been identified, according to the police report. The police records show the home on 1502 8th Street in Three Rivers exploded due to butane. Butane was believed to be used to excrete THC from...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
Dispatch: Two shot in Muskegon Heights
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.
PD: Man shot, killed in Battle Creek
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Battle Creek early Tuesday morning.
WWMTCw
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
WWMTCw
Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating
NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
Wife, husband found dead in suspicious circumstances in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A wife and husband were found dead with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. The couple were found dead in suspicious circumstances around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at a home on Shady Shores Drive, near Lake Shore Drive in Cass County’s Howard Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
nbc25news.com
One person dead after crash leads to house catching on fire in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Police say that a deadly crash led to a house catching on fire. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says that a van hit a tree on Sunday, October 23, around 5:30 p.m. on River Road in Deerfield Twp. Police say the force of the crash knocked...
WWMTCw
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County
FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in Kalamazoo County crash that hospitalized 2
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday collision that hospitalized two people. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on West KL Avenue, near Copper Beech Boulevard. The Sheriff’s Office said a 2019 Chevrolet was speeding westbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree.
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
45-Year-Old Mollie Royce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Branch County (Branch County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on M-60 near Blosson Road in Branch County on Saturday around 1 a.m.
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Student hit by car while waiting for bus in Southwest Michigan
STURGIS, MI – A student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning. A Sturgis Middle School student was hit by a car Oct. 24, on Fawn River Road before the school bus arrived, the school district said in a letter to parents. The...
Comments / 0