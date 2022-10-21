ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Mild Eczema in First Grade Likely to Resolve by Sixth Grade

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The severity of children’s atopic dermatitis (AD) in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, M.D., Ph.D., from Hiroshima University in Japan, and colleagues...
KXLY

As Young Doctors’ Work Hours Rise, So Do Odds for Depression

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Training to become a doctor can be grueling, and now a new study finds a direct correlation between longer work hours and depression symptoms in first-year residents. Medical residency — the training that new doctors undergo at hospitals or clinics — is...
KXLY

Tougher Federal Penalties to Come for Failing Nursing Homes

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) – About 88 nursing homes in the United States are on a watch list for worrisome care that puts residents in danger, but now they will face tougher penalties for any future violation. Those tougher penalties could include the loss of federal funding...
KXLY

BMI in Young Males Linked to A-Fib Risk, Outcomes

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Increasing body mass index (BMI) in young males is associated with an increased risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) and with worse outcomes among those diagnosed with AF, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
KXLY

Ventilator-Free Days Comparable With Lower, Higher SpO₂ target

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The number of ventilator-free days does not differ for critically ill adults receiving mechanical ventilation with a lower, intermediate, or higher target for oxygen saturation, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Matthew W....
TENNESSEE STATE
KXLY

Heart Failure Mortality Lower With Healthier Food Environment

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A healthier food environment is associated with a lower heart failure mortality rate, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in Circulation: Heart Failure. Keerthi T. Gondi, M.D., from the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined...
KXLY

Dietary ALA Intake Tied to Prognosis in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure, higher intake of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), the main plant omega-3, is associated with a reduced risk for incident adverse clinical outcomes, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
KXLY

Cardiovascular Events Up for Individuals Hospitalized With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for incident cardiovascular events is increased for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Heart. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, Ph.D., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues examined the association of COVID-19 with incident cardiovascular...
KXLY

Smoking Tied to Earlier Death in Dialysis Patients

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Current and former smokers face worse outcomes while undergoing dialysis, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in Nephrology. Sibel G. Bek, M.D., from Kocaeli University Hospital in Turkey, and colleagues used data from 56,512 adults who began dialysis (more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy