Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients an option besides waiting for transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
AHA News: Telehealth May Be Just as Good as Clinic Visits for Treating High Blood Pressure
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Telehealth care by pharmacists is an effective alternative to clinic-based care for managing high blood pressure, a new study has found. Scientists know that high blood pressure is a major modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular-related deaths in the U.S. But...
Mild Eczema in First Grade Likely to Resolve by Sixth Grade
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The severity of children’s atopic dermatitis (AD) in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, M.D., Ph.D., from Hiroshima University in Japan, and colleagues...
As Young Doctors’ Work Hours Rise, So Do Odds for Depression
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Training to become a doctor can be grueling, and now a new study finds a direct correlation between longer work hours and depression symptoms in first-year residents. Medical residency — the training that new doctors undergo at hospitals or clinics — is...
How eye exams could save your life; Plus, scientists grow hair follicles in a lab, and more health news
Not just for glasses: Eye exams could save your life. Eyes may be your window to good health. Patient Barbara Krupar, a 65-year-old Ohio retiree, learned this firsthand. Krupar made an appointment with her ophthalmologist after experiencing disturbing vision changes. Dr. Nicole Bajic detected possible early warning signs of a...
Nation’s report card: Massive drop in math scores, slide in reading linked to COVID disruption
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Two and a half years after the pandemic arrived, it’s clearer than ever that COVID’s disruption had punishing consequences for millions of students. Students in fourth and eighth grade saw unprecedented declines in math...
Tougher Federal Penalties to Come for Failing Nursing Homes
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) – About 88 nursing homes in the United States are on a watch list for worrisome care that puts residents in danger, but now they will face tougher penalties for any future violation. Those tougher penalties could include the loss of federal funding...
BMI in Young Males Linked to A-Fib Risk, Outcomes
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Increasing body mass index (BMI) in young males is associated with an increased risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) and with worse outcomes among those diagnosed with AF, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Ventilator-Free Days Comparable With Lower, Higher SpO₂ target
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The number of ventilator-free days does not differ for critically ill adults receiving mechanical ventilation with a lower, intermediate, or higher target for oxygen saturation, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Matthew W....
Heart Failure Mortality Lower With Healthier Food Environment
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A healthier food environment is associated with a lower heart failure mortality rate, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in Circulation: Heart Failure. Keerthi T. Gondi, M.D., from the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined...
Dietary ALA Intake Tied to Prognosis in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure, higher intake of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), the main plant omega-3, is associated with a reduced risk for incident adverse clinical outcomes, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Cardiovascular Events Up for Individuals Hospitalized With COVID-19
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for incident cardiovascular events is increased for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Heart. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, Ph.D., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues examined the association of COVID-19 with incident cardiovascular...
Smoking Tied to Earlier Death in Dialysis Patients
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Current and former smokers face worse outcomes while undergoing dialysis, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in Nephrology. Sibel G. Bek, M.D., from Kocaeli University Hospital in Turkey, and colleagues used data from 56,512 adults who began dialysis (more than...
