Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Why is NovoCure Stock (NASDAQ:NVCR) Down Today?
Shares of tumor-treating fields devices developer, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), are down today despite expectations for positive Phase three results for its LUNAR study. The reason for this drop is due to a downgrade from Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar, who changed his stance from Buy to Hold. Jason Bednar is...
tipranks.com
Why ServiceNow Stock (NYSE:NOW) is Outpacing the Market Today
ServiceNow has lost around half its value in the last 12 months. However, there are signs that this cloud computing leader could fend off even a down economy. Cloud computing giant ServiceNow (NASDAQ: NOW) started the week with a solid performance. It was up 2.5% in pre-market trading today and managed to keep most of those gains so far. The biggest reason for ServiceNow’s gains came from an upgrade at Guggenheim.
tipranks.com
Euronet Worldwide Stock (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rallies after Q3 Earnings
Shares of payment processor Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) rallied today after reporting Q3 earnings. Adjusted EPS was $2.74 compared to estimates of $2.49. In addition, revenue grew by 14% year-over-year. Most of the growth can be attributed to EFT processing, which increased by 41% compared to the year-ago period. Even more...
tipranks.com
This is Why Robert Half Stock (NYSE:RHI) is Down Today
Shares of staffing company Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are down almost 10% today after a downgrade from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Analyst Andrew Steinerman cited the company’s exposure to small and medium-sized clients, which he believes are more certain to economic uncertainties. As a result, he placed a Hold rating on the stock.
tipranks.com
Insider Buy on ETNB Stock Inspiring Copycat Investors
89bio (ETNB) stock is on the rise today, possibly due to a significant insider buy on the stock. Four days ago, one of the directors of this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, who owns more than 10% of ETNB’s stock, made an $8.9 million Informative Buy. The insider, Ra Capital Management,...
tipranks.com
Is Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) a Buy Before Q3-2022 Earnings?
Exxon Mobil is set to generate strong Q3 results, with conditions in the energy sector remaining favorable. The stock may still be cheap if the current geopolitical landscape were to last over the medium term. That said, should commodity prices normalize, investors could be overpaying at the stock’s current valuation.
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential
A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the...
tipranks.com
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Surge Thanks to Favorable Vaccine Data
Shares of vaccine developer Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) surged over 70% today. This can be attributed to favorable data for its experimental pneumococcal vaccine, VAX-24. Indeed, when compared to Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Prevnar 20 vaccine, VAX-24 actually achieved better immune responses for 16 of the serotypes targeted by Prevnar 20. In addition, it had similar results for the other four serotypes while also targeting an additional four not covered by the Pfizer version.
tipranks.com
It’s a Wipe-Out for Tricida (TCDA) Stock
Tricida (TCDA) stock has fallen 92.5% in pre-market trading on news of its Phase 3 trial. The pharma company reported that its kidney disease candidate, veverimer, did not meet its main goals for treatment. Previously, this drug had held a lot of hope, and TCDA stock held a Smart Score of “Perfect 10,” meaning it was likely to outperform the market.
tipranks.com
Philips’ Mixed Q3 Earnings Elicits Quick Response from Management
Philips (PHG), the Dutch health technology company, has reported Q3 earnings. The company beat EPS, with its non-GAAP EPS of €0.25 above estimates by €0.16. However, its €4.3B revenue missed by €60M. The company showed a 5% comparable sales decline, and a comparable order intake decrease of 6%.
tipranks.com
Analysts are All About These 10 Stocks
Snap (SNAP) – 22 ratings – Hold. Lam Research (LRCX) – 14 ratings – Moderate Buy. Union Pacific (UNP) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. First Republic Bank (FRC) – 13 ratings – Moderate Buy. Ally Financial (ALLY) – 12 ratings –...
tipranks.com
Investors Shouldn’t Hit the Brakes on Ford Stock (NYSE:F)
Ford is an excellent EV pick at current prices, despite the near-term headwinds. Its EV sales are growing at a brisk pace and the reaffirmation of its full-year outlook is a testament to the depth of the business. Ford (NYSE:F) is re-inventing itself with a new direction. It plans to...
tipranks.com
Will Gig Economy Stocks Rise from the Ashes?
Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pivot involving work from home dominated the equities sector. Now, it’s all about returning to the office. Still, resistance to this narrative may bolster four gig economy stocks: INTU, UPWK, FVRR, and ROVR. While few, if any, investors appreciate watching their...
tipranks.com
Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks are Green Despite Services PMI Miss
Stock indices are in the green halfway into today’s trading session. As of 12:08 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 1.2%, 0.9%, and 0.4%, respectively. In addition to Manufacturing PMI, Markit also released its preliminary report for the U.S....
tipranks.com
Put Your Chips on These Beaten-Down Chip Stocks
Now that everybody and his uncle hates chipmaker stocks, it’s time for value seekers to love them again. Indeed, two standouts have potent potential for dividend delivery and multi-bagger returns. Do you run with the crowd or zig when other traders zag? Even the staunchest value hunters need to...
tipranks.com
Will Microsoft (MSFT) Beat Earnings?
Like most tech stocks, Microsoft (MSFT) has experienced volatility all year long. The stock is down more than 27% year-to-date, and the company missed earnings in the last quarter. For Q1 2023, which Microsoft will report on tomorrow, October 25, the earnings estimate has been increased since last quarter. Plus,...
tipranks.com
Megaport (ASX:MP1) makes the “Perfect 10” Smart Score list
Megaport has just earned a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, indicating the stock has the ability to outperform market expectations. Australian IT solutions provider, Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) stock has recently made the TipRanks “Perfect 10” Smart Score list, joining the likes of BHP Group (ASX:BHP), Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG), and Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (ASX:PAR).
tipranks.com
FuboTV Stock: Despite Concerns, Current Share Price Offers ‘Compelling Entry Point,’ Says Analyst
Adding new subs or hitting revenue targets have rarely been an issue for fuboTV (FUBO) and the latest update from the sports-focused streamer stuck to that narrative. On Monday, the company raised its revenue and new subs expectations for Q3. The company now expects total revenue for the quarter to...
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street On Friday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Snap (SNAP) was the first big name in tech to report earnings and analysts called the Q3 results "disappointing" and Q4 outlook "muted" [more]. Verizon (VZ) reported upbeat Q3 results and reaffirmed...
Comments / 0