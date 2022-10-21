ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, MO

KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
POLK COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887

Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Truck driver, passenger hurt in a crash on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) -A truck driver and her passenger, both from Florida are in a Springfield hospital after a crash on I-44 Friday morning. Troopers say the driver ran off the interstate just after midnight. The truck hit a road sign and a bridge support beam. The bridge is the 145 Richland Exit, east of the Laclede County line.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side Investigation: New lawsuit claims Bolivar, Mo. contractor took more than $250k from customers

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar business owner behind bars faces a new lawsuit. It was just last week when we told you Jerry Shane Fellers, with Build Tech Structures, is an inmate in Oklahoma. Now, the Missouri Attorney General has filed another lawsuit against him. This time, it’s a civil case. Fellers is already facing fifteen felony charges for Deceptive Business Practices.
BOLIVAR, MO
khqa.com

Two cars found in Lake of the Ozarks as part of search for veteran missing for a decade

Dive teams uncovered two cars from the Lake of the Ozarks as part of the search for a Camdenton veteran who has been missing for ten years. On Tuesday, October 18, Camden County Sheriff's Office detective, Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division troopers, and the Mid-County Fire Protection District members met with dive teams near the Cave Restaurant on North Missouri Route 5.
CAMDENTON, MO
KYTV

Woman pleads guilty to murder charge in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in 2020 pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Teresa Cox is one of four suspects charged in the murders of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul, who were shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2020. Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute, and they had a child together.
WILLARD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri workers return from assisting Florida

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged by the Cole County prosecutor for a deadly drunk driving crash. 58-year-old Robert Harris now has several felony charges including DWI involving death and involuntary manslaughter. The crash happened yesterday night just after 11:30 on country club drive and rainbow drive. According to Jefferson City Police, The post Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

