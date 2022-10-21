Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
David Duane Releases Debut Album ‘Unapologetic Blonde’
R&B/Soul & Pop newcomer David Duane officially embarks on his musical journey with his new debut album, Unapologetic Blonde, available now on all streaming platforms. Accompanying the release, Duane delivers the visualizers for “Always Think About You” and “Na Na Na” – watch HERE. Unapologetic...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
thehypemagazine.com
SKATTERMAN is Back with a New Label and New Track ‘Grown Man Business’
Longtime hip-hop/artist rapper SKATTERMAN releases his brand new single, “Grown Man Business”, streaming now! Having recently found new life with the revived label Talon Music Group, SKATTERMAN has stormed back into the spotlight with a series of impressive new releases. Featuring a heavy-hitting and assertive style, SKATTERMAN is reviving the O.G. hip-hop sound like fine art.
WATCH: Luke Combs Does a Gender Reveal Mid-Concert for Fans in the Front Row
Country music superstar Luke Combs has performed a multitude of sold-out shows during his prolific… The post WATCH: Luke Combs Does a Gender Reveal Mid-Concert for Fans in the Front Row appeared first on Outsider.
Taylor Swift's chai sugar cookie recipe recaptures interest after 'Midnights' album release
Taylor Swift shared a cookie recipe on social media in 2014, which went viral. Fans are learning about or rediscovering the recipe after the release of Swift's album, "Midnights."
thehypemagazine.com
Meet This 22-Year-Old Upcoming Artist from Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta music scene is one of the most competitive music scenes around, but that hasn’t stopped 5750 JU from establishing himself as one of the city’s top emerging artists. No matter what he does, he always exudes style and attitude, which makes him instantly recognizable no matter where you are in Atlanta or across the state of Georgia.
The Beatles' remixed "Revolver" is a revelation, adding even more rich sonic detail for the ears
As the latest installment in the band's deluxe series of box sets, the Beatles' "Revolver" is a revelation for the ears, a bravura experience befitting an album that will eclipse the ages. And when it comes to outtakes and unreleased demos, the "Revolver" box set may be Apple's finest effort yet.
thehypemagazine.com
Tiara Thomas Ends Recording Hiatus with ‘Don’t Talk Back’
A total vibe, Don’t Talk Back follows a two-year recording hiatus for Oscar and GRAMMY winner Tiara Thomas, where she spent much of her considerable talents writing for other artists, including Grammy winners, John Legend, H.E.R, Fat Joe, Wale, and many others. In 2021, Tiara Thomas’ savvy pen game...
thehypemagazine.com
Major Record Labels are Lining Up to Talk to Viral Sensation Letoa
New Zealand native, Letoa, has been steadily rising on the aesthetic rap scene thanks to the release of banger after banger and the support of his fervent fan base. Letoa has received millions of plays through streaming services such Spotify and YouTube, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. When some artists seem to hit a creative block and stop giving their audience what they want, Letoa keeps digging deep into his bag and comes up with brilliant high-quality content that goes viral. He established himself as a leader in the aesthetic rap genre, and he maintains that position even as his highly anticipated debut rap album, “HUGOSTIGLITZ” is about to be released.
thehypemagazine.com
Infamous Thierry – The Sickest
“The talented rapper started music at the age of 7 and has not looked back since then, pouring his heart and soul into every line.” -THIS IS 50. “Infamous aims to use his God-given gift to inspire listeners across the globe by bringing his own style to the industry and allowing his fans to grow with him and witness his evolution in the industry.” – The HYPE MAGAZINE.
Comments / 0