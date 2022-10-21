New Zealand native, Letoa, has been steadily rising on the aesthetic rap scene thanks to the release of banger after banger and the support of his fervent fan base. Letoa has received millions of plays through streaming services such Spotify and YouTube, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. When some artists seem to hit a creative block and stop giving their audience what they want, Letoa keeps digging deep into his bag and comes up with brilliant high-quality content that goes viral. He established himself as a leader in the aesthetic rap genre, and he maintains that position even as his highly anticipated debut rap album, “HUGOSTIGLITZ” is about to be released.

