KXLY
BMI in Young Males Linked to A-Fib Risk, Outcomes
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Increasing body mass index (BMI) in young males is associated with an increased risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) and with worse outcomes among those diagnosed with AF, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients an option besides waiting for transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation.
Smoking Tied to Earlier Death in Dialysis Patients
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Current and former smokers face worse outcomes while undergoing dialysis, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in Nephrology. Sibel G. Bek, M.D., from Kocaeli University Hospital in Turkey, and colleagues used data from 56,512 adults who began dialysis (more than...
Cardiovascular Events Up for Individuals Hospitalized With COVID-19
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for incident cardiovascular events is increased for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Heart. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, Ph.D., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues examined the association of COVID-19 with incident cardiovascular...
How eye exams could save your life; Plus, scientists grow hair follicles in a lab, and more health news
Not just for glasses: Eye exams could save your life. Eyes may be your window to good health. Patient Barbara Krupar, a 65-year-old Ohio retiree, learned this firsthand. Krupar made an appointment with her ophthalmologist after experiencing disturbing vision changes. Dr. Nicole Bajic detected possible early warning signs of a...
Heart Failure Mortality Lower With Healthier Food Environment
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A healthier food environment is associated with a lower heart failure mortality rate, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in Circulation: Heart Failure. Keerthi T. Gondi, M.D., from the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined...
Many Females Receiving HPV Vaccination After Recommended Age
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Many females receive human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination after the recommended ages, often after sexual debut, according to a research letter published online Oct. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Didem Egemen, Ph.D., from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues...
Woman Sues L’Oreal Over Claim Hair Straightener Spurred Uterine Cancer
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A Missouri woman has sued L’Oréal and several other beauty product companies, alleging that their hair-straightening products caused her uterine cancer. The lawsuit claims that Jenny Mitchell’s cancer “was directly and proximately caused by her regular and prolonged exposure to...
Ventilator-Free Days Comparable With Lower, Higher SpO₂ target
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The number of ventilator-free days does not differ for critically ill adults receiving mechanical ventilation with a lower, intermediate, or higher target for oxygen saturation, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Matthew W....
Dove, Nexxus and other dry shampoos recalled for cancer-causing chemical
Unilever has recalled certain Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé aerosol dry shampoos because of the potential presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer. The affected products were produced prior to October 2021 and were distributed at retailers nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said in an announcement Friday.
As Young Doctors’ Work Hours Rise, So Do Odds for Depression
MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Training to become a doctor can be grueling, and now a new study finds a direct correlation between longer work hours and depression symptoms in first-year residents. Medical residency — the training that new doctors undergo at hospitals or clinics — is...
IDSA: Long-Term Follow-Up Reported for Early Initiation of ART in HIV
TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Initiating antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection results in better outcomes compared with deferred initiation, although the difference in ongoing excess risk is reduced with long-term follow-up, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek), held from Oct. 19 to 23 in Washington, D.C.
