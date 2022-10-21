ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

BMI in Young Males Linked to A-Fib Risk, Outcomes

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Increasing body mass index (BMI) in young males is associated with an increased risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) and with worse outcomes among those diagnosed with AF, according to a study published online Oct. 19 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
KXLY

Smoking Tied to Earlier Death in Dialysis Patients

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Current and former smokers face worse outcomes while undergoing dialysis, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in Nephrology. Sibel G. Bek, M.D., from Kocaeli University Hospital in Turkey, and colleagues used data from 56,512 adults who began dialysis (more than...
KXLY

Cardiovascular Events Up for Individuals Hospitalized With COVID-19

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for incident cardiovascular events is increased for individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in Heart. Zahra Raisi-Estabragh, Ph.D., from Queen Mary University of London, and colleagues examined the association of COVID-19 with incident cardiovascular...
KXLY

Heart Failure Mortality Lower With Healthier Food Environment

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A healthier food environment is associated with a lower heart failure mortality rate, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in Circulation: Heart Failure. Keerthi T. Gondi, M.D., from the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor, and colleagues examined...
KXLY

Many Females Receiving HPV Vaccination After Recommended Age

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Many females receive human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination after the recommended ages, often after sexual debut, according to a research letter published online Oct. 21 in JAMA Network Open. Didem Egemen, Ph.D., from the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, and colleagues...
MARYLAND STATE
KXLY

Woman Sues L’Oreal Over Claim Hair Straightener Spurred Uterine Cancer

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A Missouri woman has sued L’Oréal and several other beauty product companies, alleging that their hair-straightening products caused her uterine cancer. The lawsuit claims that Jenny Mitchell’s cancer “was directly and proximately caused by her regular and prolonged exposure to...
MISSOURI STATE
KXLY

Ventilator-Free Days Comparable With Lower, Higher SpO₂ target

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The number of ventilator-free days does not differ for critically ill adults receiving mechanical ventilation with a lower, intermediate, or higher target for oxygen saturation, according to a study published online Oct. 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Matthew W....
TENNESSEE STATE
KXLY

Dove, Nexxus and other dry shampoos recalled for cancer-causing chemical

Unilever has recalled certain Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé aerosol dry shampoos because of the potential presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer. The affected products were produced prior to October 2021 and were distributed at retailers nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said in an announcement Friday.
KXLY

As Young Doctors’ Work Hours Rise, So Do Odds for Depression

MONDAY, Oct. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Training to become a doctor can be grueling, and now a new study finds a direct correlation between longer work hours and depression symptoms in first-year residents. Medical residency — the training that new doctors undergo at hospitals or clinics — is...
KXLY

IDSA: Long-Term Follow-Up Reported for Early Initiation of ART in HIV

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Initiating antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection results in better outcomes compared with deferred initiation, although the difference in ongoing excess risk is reduced with long-term follow-up, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDWeek), held from Oct. 19 to 23 in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy