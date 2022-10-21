It was very useful for the Steamboat Pilot & Today to publish both for and against guest columns on ballot measure 2A (Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals) written by the respective supporting organizations in the same issue Oct. 13. I was struck by how the two positions, especially reading one right after the other, had such a very different focus, approach and even tone to them. What I took from the against 2A article, is that their focus is all on doing what’s in the best interests of short-term rental owners, most who do not live in Steamboat, and interests of the residents of Steamboat should come second.

