Routt County Democrats: Roe, Roe, Roe the vote
The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe Vs. Wade is a stark reminder of the importance of elections. If we can lose the right for medical decisions for our own bodies, what other basic rights are at risk? A lot. What can we do to keep our hope and opportunities for the future? Vote.
Letter: Savannah Wolfson knows Colorado House District 26
My least favorite part about politics (probably yours too) is engaging my personal time to make an educated decision in the upcoming election, only to find myself listening to a pair of nincompoops debate over nothing and avoid discussing the issues that actually matter to their potential constituents. Then, we’re left only to observe the prevailing nincompoop “serve” in public office — or serve their own needs and advancements at least.
Letter: Pam Anderson is the best choice for Colorado Secretary of State
Routt County registered voters are receiving their 2022 general election ballots in the mail. Please take the time to learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot. County and state TABOR notices have already been mailed, so every household should have those to read and become familiar with the pros and cons of the issues that are on the ballot.
Routt County intends to join Eagle County effort opposing shipment of waxy crude along Colorado River
Routt County intends to join Eagle County’s effort to stop 100-tanker long trains transporting heated “waxy crude” along the banks of the Colorado River every day as it makes its way from Utah to the Gulf of Mexico for refinement. The Surface Transportation Board, a little known...
Letter: A vote for Savannah Wolfson is a vote for reality
I began my Steamboat Dream in 1967 when I came here for the first time. I immediately fell in love with the people and the area. My dream finally materialized and I found myself and my two kids living the dream in 1977, 10 years later. Then reality hit. How much is this dream going to cost me? Not much has changed over the years.
Letter: My support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner
As a former department head with the city of Steamboat Springs, I am casting my support for Kathi Meyer for Routt County commissioner. As a city employee, I had the opportunity to work with City Council members on a variety of projects and issues. One of my most enjoyable and rewarding projects was working with Kathi on the Combined Law Enforcement Facility.
Community Agriculture Alliance: Meet the new Yampa River Fund Manager
Fall has been beautiful here in the Yampa Valley this year with warm weather that has granted us a few extra days out on the trails or enjoying some fantastic fishing on the river. While I have enjoyed every minute of this fall weather, it will soon be time to welcome some of the snow that so many of us love. Let’s all hope for a bountiful winter that provides epic conditions for the winter sports that we enjoy so much, but just as importantly, fills our creeks and the Yampa River through next summer.
What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?
On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
As Yampa Valley ponders possibilities of regional transportation authority, Eagle County’s vision is dominated by buses
Talk about what a future regional transportation authority in the Yampa Valley could look like often includes big ideas like repurposing railways used for coal or a gondola connecting Steamboat to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Routt County, Steamboat and Craig are studying what a regional transportation authority could...
Letter: Workforce housing is our No. 1 issue
Our community has an acute shortage of housing affordable to most of our workforce. I hear stories of businesses hiring and then losing their new employees due to an inability to find housing. Young people born and raised in Routt County cannot settle here. Teachers, medical personnel, firefighters, grocery store employees, small businesses, nonprofits, restaurant staff, and city and county employees are all affected. Our current housing need for those who work and live here is about 1,400 homes.
Letter: After reading both 2A guest columns, I will vote in favor of the proposed STR tax
It was very useful for the Steamboat Pilot & Today to publish both for and against guest columns on ballot measure 2A (Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals) written by the respective supporting organizations in the same issue Oct. 13. I was struck by how the two positions, especially reading one right after the other, had such a very different focus, approach and even tone to them. What I took from the against 2A article, is that their focus is all on doing what’s in the best interests of short-term rental owners, most who do not live in Steamboat, and interests of the residents of Steamboat should come second.
Returning to activity is difficult, but possible with long COVID
Scott Ford, a Steamboat Springs resident of 30 years, tries to hike to his favorite backcountry fishing spot every summer. This year, however, lingering symptoms from COVID-19 kept Ford from that 26-mile round-trip getaway to the south fork of the White River. “The biggest change is I didn’t have the...
Group opposing Steamboat’s proposed STR tax raises $82K with help from vacation rental companies
Buoyed by donations from local short-term rental operators, the campaign to defeat Steamboat Spring’s ballot measure proposing a 9% tax on short-term rentals has raised more than $82,000, according to reports from the city clerk’s office. The largest single contributor to Citizens for Responsible Housing Policies is the...
Share: Reader photos
Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot &...
New Colorado grant program can help cover electric vehicle charger costs
In the world of grants, there’s usually a lot more interest than money available. That seems to be the case with a new grant program for electric vehicle chargers. The Colorado Energy Office recently announced $3 million in available funding for its “Charge Ahead” grant program. That program will cover up to 80% of the costs of installing new chargers in residential or public areas. There’s the potential of even greater matches for chargers for individuals who qualify by income or chargers in “disproportionately impacted” communities.
Letter: Mountain Tap, YVSC collaborate on ReTree Beer
Last month Mountain Tap Brewery and Yampa Valley Sustainability Council collaborated to create a new beer named ReTree Spruce IPA, and it was tapped up on Friday, Oct. 21. The beer was conditioned with Colorado-grown spruce tips resulting in its robust piney flavor and aroma, reminiscent of being in a forest.
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
With crocheted blankets as prizes, Hayden Library seeks crafts, carved pumpkins
The Hayden Library is seeking additions to its Halloween craft and carved pumpkin contest. Anyone who wants to participate can drop off any handmade craft or a Jack-O-Lantern before Halloween for a chance to win one of four handmade, crocheted Halloween blankets. All ages are encouraged to join. Winners will...
Steamboat volleyball snaps six-game win streak
Having not lost a game since Sept. 27, the Steamboat Springs volleyball team snapped its six-game win streak with a loss on the road to Palisade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Despite three tight sets with each team scoring 20 or more, the Sailors fell in straight sets to lose the match 3-0.
