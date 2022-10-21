Read full article on original website
Related
How one Delaware school district provides medical, behavioral care for K-5 students
When Marlee Zettlemoyer’s family moved from Florida to northern Delaware in September 2021, her parents couldn’t schedule her for a physical required to start kindergarten. “We were calling locally all over basically the state of Delaware, and there were no doctors that were available,” recalled Marlee’s mother Amanda,...
Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware
A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists
Delaware test scores have fallen to the bottom of the heap since 2019, with some worse than any other state, according to the Nation’s Report Card, which was released Monday. From 2019 to 2022, the average scores for Delaware fourth-graders on the math assessment dropped by 14 points, the steepest of any state. “In Delaware specifically, our scores were decimated,” ... Read More
NJ Can Now Mandate COVID Vaccine to Attend School
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of shots required before kids can attend school. State and local districts have the ultimate say on what is required on the list of immunizations. New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith (R,...
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | Delaware General Assembly won't consider retiree health insurance measure this week
Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware faring better than other states in containing avian flu
With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus. Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at...
WDEL 1150AM
Medicare Advantage alternative bill introduced in Delaware General Assembly for Wed. session
Developments are expected soon on the legislative and judicial fronts regarding the future of the State of Delaware's program to convert to a Medicare Advantage plan, affecting more than 30,000 state retirees and their families. The Special Medicfill Supplement plan would be replaced with a Medicare Advantage plan that many...
Delaware court stops plan to move retiree health coverage to Highmark’s Medicare Advantage
A Delaware judge has stopped the privatization of state retirees’ healthcare plans after retired workers protested outside state government buildings and filed a lawsuit. “During the stay, Defendants shall take all necessary and proper steps to ensure that the healthcare insurance and benefits available to State retirees prior to October 3, 2022, or in which they were enrolled prior to that time, remain in full force and effect,” Judge Calvin Scott’s order said.
delawarepublic.org
Artesian water reimbursed $10 million from Sand and Gravel landfill, customers will receive bill credits
Artesian customers will receive about a $27 credit on their next bill thanks to a $10 million reimbursement agreement with the Delaware Sand & Gravel Trust. 85,000 Artesian Water customers will be reimbursed over the next four years for projects connected to a Superfund site during the last decade. Since...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees honored
The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, with support from the Delaware Department of Human Resources, inducted seven outstanding women into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Oct. 12. Having made significant contributions to the...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 23, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines No jail time for ‘deeply remorseful’ McGuiness Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage How to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did Red Clay board member accused of not living in district Culture ... Read More
Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.
Pa. election 2022: Fact-checking the Oz-Fetterman debate
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Pennsylvania’s Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate are sharing the floor and debate each other for the first and only time Tuesday night. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will have one hour to...
The Fetterman-Oz debate
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz face off in the first and only debate Tuesday night in Harrisburg, in the race for one of the most hotly contested seats in the midterm election. The winner could decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. In recent weeks, polls have...
Race to watch: Brian Munroe wants to unseat Pa. state Rep. Todd Polinchock
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Brian Munroe believes Republican state Rep. Todd Polinchock has “abandoned the middle” — so Munroe is challenging him to represent the 144th state house district in Bucks County. “He’s gone far, all in, on the...
Delaware man who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6 gets two years behind bars
A southern Delaware man who cleared shattered glass from a window at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before he and his Confederate flag-toting father stormed and paraded through the building has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Hunter Seefried, 24, offered an emotional apology Monday at...
Delaware Valley poison control experts caution against eating wild mushrooms after recent hospitalizations
Fall season can be a great time to get outside and forage for mushrooms, but it can come with some risks. “It is easy to underestimate misidentifying a poisonous mushroom for an edible mushroom,” said Dr. Robert Bassett. Bassett is associate medical director of the region’s Poison Control Center...
Pa. GOP candidates are dodging the press and ditching debates. What does that mean for democracy?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Republican Doug Mastriano wants to govern the fifth-most populous state in the country. But his campaign is a black box. The state senator is largely ignoring requests for comments from the press and is refusing to participate in...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 2