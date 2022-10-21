ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Vaccine company Uvax Bio sets $8M expansion in Delaware

  A Newark vaccine company will spend $8 million to expand in Delaware, adding 63 jobs over the next three years. Uvax Bio, considered an early stage biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge vaccine platform technology, has been headquartered in Newark since 2018. where it has five employees. Its platform has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates. The new positions will ... Read More
Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists

Delaware test scores have fallen to the bottom of the heap since 2019, with some worse than any other state, according to the Nation’s Report Card, which was released Monday.  From 2019 to 2022, the average scores for Delaware fourth-graders on the math assessment dropped by 14 points, the steepest of any state.  “In Delaware specifically, our scores were decimated,” ... Read More
NJ Can Now Mandate COVID Vaccine to Attend School

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of shots required before kids can attend school. State and local districts have the ultimate say on what is required on the list of immunizations. New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith (R,...
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
UPDATE | Delaware General Assembly won't consider retiree health insurance measure this week

Delaware lawmakers will not devote a session this week to considering a bill related to healthcare coverage for retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee has voted to extend the current state-managed "Special Medic-Fill Supplement Plan" for up to 12 months. The same panel earlier this year voted in favor of a switch to Medicare Advantage, but last week a judge issued a stay of the transition to the privately-managed plan, which many saw as inferior.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
Delaware faring better than other states in containing avian flu

With the number of chickens and turkeys affected nationwide this year by the H5N1 strain of avian flu approaching 50 million, agriculture officials and producers in Delaware remain on high alert for the deadly bird virus. Stacey Hoffman from the Delaware Department of Agriculture said since an early outbreak at...
Delaware court stops plan to move retiree health coverage to Highmark’s Medicare Advantage

A Delaware judge has stopped the privatization of state retirees’ healthcare plans after retired workers protested outside state government buildings and filed a lawsuit. “During the stay, Defendants shall take all necessary and proper steps to ensure that the healthcare insurance and benefits available to State retirees prior to October 3, 2022, or in which they were enrolled prior to that time, remain in full force and effect,” Judge Calvin Scott’s order said.
Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame inductees honored

The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, with support from the Delaware Department of Human Resources, inducted seven outstanding women into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony held Oct. 12. Having made significant contributions to the...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 23, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines No jail time for ‘deeply remorseful’ McGuiness Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage How to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election Did you receive your $300 tax rebate? 780,000 others did Red Clay board member accused of not living in district Culture ... Read More
Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.
The Fetterman-Oz debate

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz face off in the first and only debate Tuesday night in Harrisburg, in the race for one of the most hotly contested seats in the midterm election. The winner could decide the balance of the U.S. Senate. In recent weeks, polls have...
