counton2.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Spartanburg roadway
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Fire Department says four passengers were inside the small Piper airplane, all who left without any injuries. The landing took down two power lines in the process....
counton2.com
Police investigating double homicide-suicide in North Carolina county
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
counton2.com
Man escapes from Cherokee Co. jail
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man that escaped from jail late Monday night. Deputies said 25-year-old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday night.
counton2.com
Former Greenville Co. deputy charged with distributing marijuana
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Greenville County deputy has been charged with the distribution of marijuana. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, of Easley, on Friday. According to arrest warrants, Ison distributed a quantity of marijuana to a confidential informant under video...
counton2.com
Deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill about 15 million in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The details are one thing, but seeing them in person puts them into perspective. On Monday, the York County Sheriff’s Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.
