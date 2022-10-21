Read full article on original website
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Rallies Despite Mixed Quarterly Results
Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.94 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates eight times. Sales increased 5% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Weber Shoots Up After Takeover Offer From BDT Capital
Shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the manufacturer of outdoor grills announced in an SEC filing that BDT Capital Partners had proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of Weber for $6.25 per share in cash. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Weber was...
Moderna price target lowered to $122 from $165 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye lowered the firm’s price target on Moderna to $122 from $165 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The analyst sees a "dynamic period ahead" for large cap U.S. biotechnology companies with "multiple key launches approaching across the group that will shape growth, diversification, durability, and margins over the rest of the decade and beyond." Fye updated estimates and price targets for seven names in the sector.
Coca-Cola Delivers Fizzy Q3, Beats Estimates
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported strong Q3 results with revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year, beating analysts’ estimates by $600 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.69 per share for the beverage giant, a rise of 7% year-over-year in the third quarter and surpassing Street estimates of $0.64 per share.
Here’s Why Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock is Trending Higher
Charles Schwab, one major owner at Local Bounti, with more than a 10% holding, bought LOCL stock worth $7.5 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Charles Schwab bought 3,000,000 shares of LOCL stock at an average price of $2.50 per share, worth $7.5 million. Shares of the company are trending over 15% higher in the early trading hours today.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $327 from $319 at JPMorgan
JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye raised the firm’s price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $327 from $319 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst sees a "dynamic period ahead" for large cap U.S. biotechnology companies with "multiple key launches approaching across the group that will shape growth, diversification, durability, and margins over the rest of the decade and beyond." Fye updated estimates and price targets for seven names in the sector.
UPS Delivers Mixed Results in Q3
UPS (NYSE: UPS) posted revenues of $24.2 billion in the third quarter, up 4.2% year-over-year and missing Street estimates by $120 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.99 per diluted share in Q3, an increase of 10.3% year-over-year and beating Street estimates of $2.84. Carol Tomé, UPS CEO commented, “The...
Is FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) a Good Penny Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and low valuation, FlexShopper has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about FPAY stock. Penny stocks are risky and equally rewarding (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus, TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener comes in handy to select those more likely to deliver strong returns. Using the Screener, we narrowed on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, FPAY stock has significant upside potential and is trading cheaply, which supports the bull case.
Why is NovoCure Stock (NASDAQ:NVCR) Down Today?
Shares of tumor-treating fields devices developer, NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR), are down today despite expectations for positive Phase three results for its LUNAR study. The reason for this drop is due to a downgrade from Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar, who changed his stance from Buy to Hold. Jason Bednar is...
Is Exxon Mobil Stock (NYSE:XOM) a Buy Before Q3-2022 Earnings?
Exxon Mobil is set to generate strong Q3 results, with conditions in the energy sector remaining favorable. The stock may still be cheap if the current geopolitical landscape were to last over the medium term. That said, should commodity prices normalize, investors could be overpaying at the stock’s current valuation.
Biogen price target raised to $325 from $300 at Jefferies
Jefferies analyst Michael Yee raised the firm’s price target on Biogen (BIIB) to $325 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Shares have pulled back a bit since the "home run scenario" of lecanemab’s Phase 3 data, but he believes Biogen has "lots of upside," especially if CMS reimbursement can come sooner as political and patient advocacy pressure "will mount fast," Yee tells investors. Partner Eisai (ESALY) is working on subcutaneous lecanemab, which previously reported Phase I data and could offer another option or as a maintenance regimen, Yee added.
UBS Up After Q3 Earnings Beat
UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) reported third-quarter revenues of $8.4 billion, down by 10.6% year-over-year. Earnings came in at $0.52 per diluted share in Q3, versus $0.63 in the same period last year but surpassing analysts’ estimates of $0.43 per share. The investment bank stated in its press release that...
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) recently reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $3.54, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.71 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates seven times. Sales increased 25.3% year-over-year, with revenue...
Insider Buy on ETNB Stock Inspiring Copycat Investors
89bio (ETNB) stock is on the rise today, possibly due to a significant insider buy on the stock. Four days ago, one of the directors of this clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, who owns more than 10% of ETNB’s stock, made an $8.9 million Informative Buy. The insider, Ra Capital Management,...
What Investors Should Know Before Intel’s Mobileye IPO
Intel’s (INTC) Mobileye, its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies unit will get listed on NASDAQ tomorrow under the symbol MBLY. Mobileye’s SEC filing states that the business unit is offering 41 million common shares priced in the range of $18 to $20 per share and is looking at raising $820 million at the higher end of this range.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock: Here’s Why Sequoia Capital Still Backs Musk’s Takeover
Sequoia Capital is continuing its support for Musk’s Twitter takeover. After months-long legal battles, Musk is finally set to complete the deal by this Friday. Roelof Botha, head of venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, is still backing the $800 million funding for Elon Musk’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) takeover. Botha has solid conviction in Musk’s business prowess and believes he will be able to turn around the company successfully.
Why Can Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) Navigate the Macro Slowdown With Ease?
The macro slowdown and cost headwinds pose challenges for Chipotle. However, menu price increases, margin expansion, and a favorable customer mix will likely support its stock price. The macro slowdown and its impact on future consumer spending add uncertainty over the prospects of restaurant operators, including Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)....
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rises on Stellar Q3 Results
Enphase Energy crushed the Street’s third-quarter estimates, driven by solid demand for its products in North America and Europe. Solar company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) impressed investors with market-beating third-quarter results. The company’s Q3 earnings grew 108% year-over-year to $1.25, crushing analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Strong top-line growth and robust margins fueled higher Q3 earnings.
Here’s Why Xerox (NASDAQ: XRX) Shares Tumbled 14% Post Q3 Earnings
Xerox shares tumbled 14% on the Q3 miss as well as a lowered FY2022 outlook due to high inflation, continued supply chain constraints, and currency headwinds. Shares of Xerox (NASDAQ: XRX) declined over 14% yesterday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q3 results and also slashed its FY2022 revenues outlook. Based...
As Home Sales Plummet, These Apartment Stocks Could Make Money
The U.S. real estate market might be rolling over. Some traders will react with anxiety and panic-selling, but you don’t have to give in to the fear-mongering. Instead, you might actually profit from a housing hangover with a stake in these three potential winners. In 2022 and into 2023,...
