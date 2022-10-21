With significant upside potential and low valuation, FlexShopper has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about FPAY stock. Penny stocks are risky and equally rewarding (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus, TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener comes in handy to select those more likely to deliver strong returns. Using the Screener, we narrowed on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, FPAY stock has significant upside potential and is trading cheaply, which supports the bull case.

