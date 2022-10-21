Robert Carr’s path to his current role as a research scientist at UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) began in a Head Start preschool classroom in San Diego, CA. Working there as the coordinator of a volunteer program, he saw the benefits that Head Start provided to children and families. Yet, every year, he watched as children graduated from the program and he wondered whether those benefits would continue to last. That question has been the guiding force in much of his research since then and it’s what motivated him to pursue his doctorate in education at UNC.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO