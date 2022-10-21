ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Exploring the Tar Heel State

The Tar Heel Bus Tour hit the road for three days last week to strengthen the connections between the University and our state. With nearly 80 Carolina faculty members and senior administrators on two buses, the tour made 27 stops in 20 different North Carolina counties for participants to learn more about the pressing issues facing communities and to find new ways for Tar Heels in Chapel Hill to make a real-world difference for North Carolinians.
Monthly Archives: October 2022

Alert Carolina – UNC at Chapel Hill: Alert Carolina Crime Alert: UNC Police is investigating a report of a sexual assault in Carmichael Residence Hall. UNC Police is investigating a report of a sexual assault in Carmichael Residence Hall that occurred between 5 and 5:30pm this evening. An unknown individual followed a student into the building and back to their room, where the assault occurred. The individual is described as a white male, around 6 ft. tall, in his late 20s… Continue reading Alert Carolina Crime Alert: UNC Police is investigating a report of a sexual assault in Carmichael Residence Hall.
Carr excited to return to FPG and continue investigating early childhood education

Robert Carr’s path to his current role as a research scientist at UNC Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute (FPG) began in a Head Start preschool classroom in San Diego, CA. Working there as the coordinator of a volunteer program, he saw the benefits that Head Start provided to children and families. Yet, every year, he watched as children graduated from the program and he wondered whether those benefits would continue to last. That question has been the guiding force in much of his research since then and it’s what motivated him to pursue his doctorate in education at UNC.
Information for students about voting

Early voting for the 2022 midterm election is going on now throughNov. 5. If you are not registered to vote, or need to update your registration, same-day registration is available during early voting. You can only vote early in your county of residence. If you are registered to vote in...
