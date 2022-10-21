ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 badly injured in North Portland shooting, suspect sought

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByYcn_0ihxTPuj00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A shooting broke out on a North Portland sidewalk Thursday night and sent one person to a hospital, according to officials.

Just before 11 p.m., Portland police responded to North Lombard Street near North Alta Avenue.

Wheeler announces ban on homeless camping in city, plans to build ‘campuses’

There, a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound was found and then rushed off to a local hospital. PPB said the man should survive.

The suspect reportedly fled before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-282226.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Victims shot, stabbed in Centennial Neighborhood assault

Patrick Shorb faces bevy of charges after alleged domestic violence-spurred incidentA 73-year-old man shot a man and stabbed a woman Monday morning, Oct. 24, in the Centennial Neighborhood in an incident connected to domestic violence. Around 5:07 a.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to reports of gunfire from a home in the 2100 block of Southeast 156th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a woman who had been stabbed. Both victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was still at home, and complied with officers to be arrested without incident. Patrick K. Shorb faces second degree attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault, first degree burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Police investigating Monday morning shoots, stabbing

Three people are hospitalized in two separate incidents in different parts of town.Portland police are investigating two Monday morning shootings, including one where a person was also stabbed, The names of the victims were not immediately released and one person has been detailed. According to the Portland Police Bureau, one investigation began just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 24 when responded to reports of a shooting on Southeast 156th near Southeast Lincoln Street just after 5 a.m. Once there, officers say they found a man who had been shot and a woman suffering stab wounds from the incident. Both victims...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Crime Briefs - Gunfire and armed robberies last weekend

Two East County businesses robbed by at-large suspects; Son holds father at gunpointThis past weekend was marked by gunfire and a series of armed robberies across Gresham. • At 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Gresham officers responded to 15 shots being fired near the Lumina Apartments, 2700 W. Powell Blvd. Witnesses described the shooter being in a blue sedan, which officers found in a nearby parking lot. After an argument with the suspect, which included him allegedly grabbing the gun and tossing it on the floorboard before starting the vehicle, ended with him being taken into custody. ...
GRESHAM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Cops called on starry-eyed youths

The Forest Grove Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Oct. 7-13, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 7 Officers are investigating after several thousand dollars' worth of damage and a significant amount of electrical wiring was stolen from a residence under construction overnight. A local hotel reported a guest was harassing other guests at the location. Police contacted the guest, assisted in...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Police make arrest after alleged gun incident in neighborhood

A man has been arrested on several charges after allegedly menacing a victim in a driveway on Wonderly Drive. A 35-year-old Portland man has been lodged at the Columbia County Jail following an incident Saturday morning, Oct. 22, in which he allegedly menaced another person in a St. Helens driveway. According to St. Helens police, the reporting party said the suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot the victim. The suspect, identified as Anthony Stratton, reportedly fled in his vehicle before officers arrived at the location on Wonderly Drive. Shortly thereafter, police learned that Stratton was at...
SAINT HELENS, OR
kptv.com

OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in crash that killed 31-year-old Salem man

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 154 at Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road. OSP said an investigation showed a gray Honda Civic was eastbound when it crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment.
SALEM, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy