Teen family member charged with Imani Hill’s murder, mother shot outside Richmond elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Charges brought against a 17-year-old boy earlier this week have been upgraded to murder in connection to the shooting death of Imani Hill, a Richmond mother who the police department said was related to the teen.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Richmond Police said three family members confronted an adult male in front of Westover Hills Elementary School just after 2 p.m. The family members — 26-year-old Imani Hill , the juvenile who has been charged with murder, and another adult — got into an altercation with the man. During the incident, the 17-year-old assaulted him, according to police.

Police said shots were fired during the altercation and they hit Imani Hill, who was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this week with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds. As of today, his charges have been upgraded to murder, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2 for his involvement in Hill’s death, according to police.

26-year-old Imani Hill was killed in a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 14

They ask anyone with further information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.

