ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Teen family member charged with Imani Hill’s murder, mother shot outside Richmond elementary school

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Charges brought against a 17-year-old boy earlier this week have been upgraded to murder in connection to the shooting death of Imani Hill, a Richmond mother who the police department said was related to the teen.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Richmond Police said three family members confronted an adult male in front of Westover Hills Elementary School just after 2 p.m. The family members — 26-year-old Imani Hill , the juvenile who has been charged with murder, and another adult — got into an altercation with the man. During the incident, the 17-year-old assaulted him, according to police.

Police said shots were fired during the altercation and they hit Imani Hill, who was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

RELATED: Richmond church writes cards to Westover Hills Elementary School after deadly shooting

The 17-year-old was charged earlier this week with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds. As of today, his charges have been upgraded to murder, attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2 for his involvement in Hill’s death, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW8Wz_0ihxTIys00
26-year-old Imani Hill was killed in a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 14

They ask anyone with further information about this homicide to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Richmond mother shot and killed outside of an elementary school Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man sentenced to 25 years for deadly shooting in Fan neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a deadly shooting in the Fan earlier this year. On Oct. 24, during a hearing at the Richmond City Circuit Court, 28-year-old Zakell Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 36-year-old Rupert Haughton.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is currently in the hospital after being allegedly shot by a woman in Richmond’s southside early Monday morning. On Oct. 24, around 12:56 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Woodmere Drive for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspect in Tropical Smoothie robbery

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery last week. At around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said the suspect entered the backdoor of the Tropical Smoothie located at 190 Southgate Square. While inside, the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and told them not to move.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WRIC TV

Person shot during confrontation Saturday night in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a person hurt. The department tells 8news multiple people were involved in a confrontation near the intersection of Castlewood Road and Richmond Highway. The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When officers arrived they found...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Woman dead following weekend shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman who was flown to a nearby hospital following a shooting over the weekend in Petersburg has died. Police were called to the 2000 block of East Washington Street due to reports of gunshots on Saturday, Oct. 22. Upon arrival, police found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Hopewell Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday evening and are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect. Hopewell Police officers responded to the Corner Store Mart located at 2311 Oaklawn Boulevard at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a reported armed robbery. According to...
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

57K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy