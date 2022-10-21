Read full article on original website
ksro.com
SMART Board Approves Funds for 2nd Station in Petaluma
The SMART Train board of Directors have unanimously approved $14.1-million dollars to complete a second station in Petaluma. “I look forward to this really important new station coming online with the 2nd largest city in our county,” said SMART Board Chair and Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt. “A lot of ridership potential over on the east side of town making it much easier for connections up and down the corridor.”
ksro.com
Sonoma County Residents Spend 39-Percent of Income on Housing
New data shows Sonoma County residents, on average, spend about 39-percent of their annual income on housing. The data was compiled by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board and it shows Windsor residents had the highest median income of any city last year. The average Windsor resident was making more than $115-thousand. Rohnert Park had the lowest average median income at about $81-thousand per resident. Residents living in the city of Sonoma spent an average of nearly half of their annual income on housing last year, the most of any city in the county.
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Opens 60-Unit Homeless Housing Site
Rohnert Park will open its first homeless housing site today. The $15-million, 60-unit facility will be opening its doors to its first residents. Those living in the new facility will use it as temporary housing, while working with a case manager to find more permanent homes. Rohnert Park expects to serve about 100 people per year at the housing site. The city has an estimated 250 homeless people. A large number of them live in an encampment off Roberts Lake Road.
ksro.com
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Gas Prices Back Under $6 Per Gallon
Gas prices in Sonoma County and throughout California are still falling after refinery issues were fixed. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is $5.83, down a cent from Sunday. A week ago, it was $6.16. Last month, gas prices approached record highs in Sonoma County and broke records in other parts of California. That was because of refinery issues that reduced supplies on the West Coast. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Costco in Rohnert Park were a gallon of unleaded is $4.89.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
ksro.com
Vallejo Restaurant Offering “Pay-What-You-Want” Menu
A Northern California restaurant is taking care of its customers. Momo’s Cafe in Vallejo, just north of San Francisco, is offering a “pay-what-you want” menu. It comes as the restaurant was recently bought by local rapper LaRussell. He took to Twitter last week to say customers can pay whatever they feel comfortable, and his company will take care of the rest. For those who can’t foot the bill, the artist said that’s no problem. The promotion started Monday and goes through the rest of the year.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Gas Prices Now Averaging $5.80 Per Gallon
Sonoma County’s gas prices are still on the downswing. The average price of a gallon of regular dropped three-cents overnight and is now five-80. That’s 32-cents less than last Tuesday and 19-cents less than one month ago today. If you are looking for the cheapest place to fill up, that would be at the Costco in Santa Rosa, where a gallon of unleaded is going for $4.89.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
ksro.com
ksro.com
Santa Rosa’s First Gun Buyback Event a Success
Swapping guns for cash. Hundreds of people did just that over the weekend in Santa Rosa. It was the city’s first gun buyback event and hailed as a “big win.” Police handed out $200 for rifles and handguns, and $300 for automatic weapons and ghost guns, no questions asked. Organizers say they hit $20-thousand in the first 30 minutes and ran out of money in just a few hours. Most of the guns will be destroyed.
SFist
PG&E Warning of Public Safety Power Shut-Offs Due to Wind Forecast In North Bay
PG&E on Friday issued a heads-up that the power may be going out in parts of northern Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as nine other counties, due to some high winds in the forecast this weekend. We made it this far into fire season without the usual Red Flag...
ksro.com
English and Math Test Scores Down in Sonoma County Schools
It appears the pandemic had a significant impact on students’ ability to learn. Public school students’ English and math test scores are down throughout California, and they fell even further in Sonoma County. The numbers, released Monday, compare pre-pandemic 2019 scores with 2022 scores. Compared with three years ago, Sonoma County’s students scored five-point-five-percent lower in English and seven-percent lower in math. Statewide, English test scores dropped by four-percent, and math test scores dropped by more than six-percent.
ksro.com
KSRO Pet of the Week: Peachie
Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Peachie. Peachie is an adorable silvery grey, 7 year old, Pit Bull mix with sweet hazel eyes and a few white patches on her fur. She’s a silly, goofy gal who loves spending time with people and is looking for her new forever home.
AOL Corp
Landscapers find car buried decades ago in the yard of San Francisco Bay Area home
A car was found buried Thursday in the yard of a home in the affluent town of Atherton in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said. Landscapers working in the yard discovered the car around 8:50 a.m. It had been buried below 4 to 5 feet of dirt and was thought to have been there since the 1990s, police said.
Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area
Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
ksro.com
Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose
Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
