Rippey, IA

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Police: Mountain lion seen twice in Indianola

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mountain lion has been spotted twice in Indianola, the Indianola Police shared on Saturday. According to a Facebook post the police shared, the mountain lion was first spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday. As of Saturday morning, the police said it is approximately six miles east of town. […]
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
WEBSTER CITY, IA
weareiowa.com

2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sue Gaines Obituary

Sue Gaines, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sue’s family and her arrangements.
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
DES MOINES, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash

Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
STORM LAKE, IA
WHO 13

UPDATE: Missing 10-year-old has been located safe

UPDATE: Brujon has been located safe the Des Moines Police Department said. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Brujon was last seen near his home in the 600 block of Broad Street. He is approximately 5 feet tall and […]
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Driver in Des Moines crash suffered from gunshot wound

DES MOINES, Iowa — The driver of a car that crashed into a parked car was suffering from a severe gunshot wound, the Des Moines Police Department said. At around 11:21 a.m. officers responded to a report of a car that crashed into a parked car in the 1500 block of 11th Street. When officers […]
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

National Weather Service Issues Wind Advisory

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issues a Wind Advisory affecting central Iowa, including Boone County from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 303 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM...
DES MOINES, IA

