Cheektowaga man accused of killing estranged wife after domestic violence arrest

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Adam R. Bennefield was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

On October 5 Bennefield allegedly shot his estranged wife, 40-year-old Keaira Hudson , as she was sitting inside her vehicle in the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo. The district attorney's office said Hudson's three children were inside of the vehicle during the homicide and she died at the scene.

The 7 News I-Team previously learned that Bennefield was arrested on October 4 in connection to a domestic incident and released the same day because the charges were non-qualifying for bail. Bennefield is accused of killing Hudson the next day. According to Hudson's family members, she was in an abusive relationship with Bennefield.

On October 10 police issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield and named him a suspect in the homicide .

On October 12 Bennefield was taken into custody by Buffalo police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bennefield is scheduled to return on November 2 for further proceedings and continues to be held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.