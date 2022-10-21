ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Cheektowaga man accused of killing estranged wife after domestic violence arrest

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbhRr_0ihxSzO800

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 45-year-old Adam R. Bennefield was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

On October 5 Bennefield allegedly shot his estranged wife, 40-year-old Keaira Hudson , as she was sitting inside her vehicle in the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo. The district attorney's office said Hudson's three children were inside of the vehicle during the homicide and she died at the scene.

The 7 News I-Team previously learned that Bennefield was arrested on October 4 in connection to a domestic incident and released the same day because the charges were non-qualifying for bail. Bennefield is accused of killing Hudson the next day. According to Hudson's family members, she was in an abusive relationship with Bennefield.

On October 10 police issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield and named him a suspect in the homicide .

On October 12 Bennefield was taken into custody by Buffalo police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bennefield is scheduled to return on November 2 for further proceedings and continues to be held without bail. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Comments / 14

Inspiration425
4d ago

What happen to Jillian Law? Her family and friends work so had to get it passed. No domestic violence arrest should be allowed to be released on bail.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIVB

Buffalo 20-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Hopkins Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in separate incidents. David J. Smith, 20, of Buffalo, was stopped on March 24, 2022, around 6:35 p.m. by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers for driving the wrong way on Peace Place near the Peace Bridge.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Buffalo Man Arrested After Lighter Side Fight

A Buffalo man is in McKean County Jail after a fight at the Lighter Side Bar. According to police, 25-year-old Kevin Shelter attempted to enter the bar after being ejected earlier. Shelter reportedly forced his way in, struck the bar owner, and attacked a number of patrons inside the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Cheektowaga man indicted for allegedly murdering estranged wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield was arraigned this morning before a State Supreme Court Justice for murdering his estranged wife, Keaira Hudson. The 45-year-old allegedly shot Hudson while she was sitting in her vehicle in front of her three children on October 5th near the area of Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo police announces new unit within its department

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo police announced three arrests were made Sunday following a series of terroristic threats made against a Buffalo school on social media. In a press conference this afternoon, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia announced a new unit within the department called the Threat Management Unit aimed at getting ahead of future threats like these.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy