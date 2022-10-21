Multiple departments battle barn fire in North East for over an hour
Multiple fire departments battled a barn fire early Friday morning.
Crews were called to the barn fire around 5 a.m. Friday morning in the 4000 block of Hartwig Street in North East.
When crews arrived on the scene they found the barn fully engulfed in flames with four large propane tanks on the side of the structure.
Crews battled the fire for more than an hour until it was under control. The fire did not spread to the main residence.
No injuries were reported. The cause is currently under investigation.
