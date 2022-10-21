ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Multiple departments battle barn fire in North East for over an hour

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvE7p_0ihxSt5m00

Multiple fire departments battled a barn fire early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the barn fire around 5 a.m. Friday morning in the 4000 block of Hartwig Street in North East.

Man arrested in drug bust on West 25th Street in Erie

When crews arrived on the scene they found the barn fully engulfed in flames with four large propane tanks on the side of the structure.

Crews battled the fire for more than an hour until it was under control. The fire did not spread to the main residence.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

No injuries were reported. The cause is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Coroner called to car accident on E. 10th St. in Erie

Erie emergency crews responded to a reported fatal accident Monday morning that shut down traffic along East 10th Street. That accident happened just after 10 a.m. along East 10th Street just east of Payne Ave. in Erie. When Erie Police and emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had left the roadway, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crews called to a rollover accident on Bargain Road

A rollover accident left a mess for crews in McKean on Sunday. This happened just before noon in the 8100 block of Bargain Road. Crews said the vehicle was headed northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle then hit a culvert, which caused it to flip. No injuries were […]
MCKEAN, PA
YourErie

I-90 eastbound construction in western Erie County wrapping up, PennDOT reports

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Construction on an eastbound part of Interstate 90 will soon be completed and open for drivers. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work to reconstruct the eastbound lanes of I-90 from mile maker 3.5 to mile marker 10.5 in Springfield Township, Girard Township, and Platea Borough, Erie County is nearing completion. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Victim of fatal E. 10th St. car accident identified

Investigators have released the identity of the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash in the City of Erie. That accident happened Monday morning in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just east of Payne Avenue. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Dominique Williams, 31, of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Cyberattack possible cause of Erie’s 911 outage on Sunday

Technical glitch or cyber attack?  Investigators are trying to determine what caused Erie County’s 911 system to go down for about an hour. According to county officials, a deactivated cell phone dialed 911 every seven seconds. The center received about 750 calls from this phone and said these calls prevented other wireless callers from getting through […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Icing on the Lake will close its doors on Dec. 31

A bakery in the West Erie Plaza is closing its doors, after serving the community for more than a dozen years. Icing on the Lake first opened its doors 12 years ago with a shop on West 12th Street. The bakery specializes in cupcakes, cookies and full-sized cakes. The owner said she made the decision […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages. According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Erie County public safety officials working to determine cause of Sunday outage

Erie County 911 services went down around 10 p.m. Sunday night and residents were not able to reach the center by calling on their cellphones. Sunday night, thousands of Erie County residents were notified that 911 services were down. They were told to instead call on a landline with their emergency. The notification went out […]
YourErie

Erie man faces charges for porch explosion at Poplar Street apartment

An Erie man faced charges on Monday after an explosion outside a westside Erie apartment. The explosion happened last week outside of an entryway in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Erie police arrested Roderick Caldwell, 55, on felony counts of arson and other charges. Investigators said surveillance video from the neighborhood helped police make […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two-car accident on West 26th Street sends one to hospital

A late-night wreck sent one person to the hospital with head injuries. According to Millcreek Police, this happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of West 26th Street. Two vehicles crashed and one female was taken to a local hospital with head injuries. We are not sure how serious the injuries […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents asking to use ARP funds to improve local skate park

Erie residents are asking for improvements to Columbus Park, asking specifically to expand the skate park. There was $5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars allocated to the City of Erie for much-needed improvements to public spaces. More than 2,000 city residents responded to the city’s parks and public spaces survey. Hundreds are asking […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Electric scooters stolen from Erie home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pair of electric scooters recently were stolen in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Police responded to the theft at about 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 20. According to a PSP report, the two black Swagtron electric scooters were stolen from a residence on Firman Road in Erie. The theft occurred some time between Oct. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Silent peace walk held in opposition to PennDOT’s Bayfront Parkway Project

Opposition to PennDOT’s $100 million Bayfront Parkway Project continues as concerned community members partook in a silent peace walk at Dobbins Landing. The Bayfront Parkway Project is still a focus for many community members. They hoped to continue to show their concerns about the project’s implications on Erie’s bayfront. On Monday, concerned community members continued […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged After Vehicle Crashes into Tree

A Jamestown man is facing charges following an investigation into a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the Town of Busti. Lakewood-Busti Police were called to the scene on Hunt Road shortly before 10:15 PM Saturday and found the damaged vehicle, but nobody else was around. The investigation found that the driver was 26-year-old Deontae Martin, who was located at his residence. Officers say Martin admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash. He allegedly failed all field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He will appear in Busti Town Court at a later date on charges of DWI and crossing over a hazard marking.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy