On Oct. 13, WW broke the news on wweek.com that Mayor Ted Wheeler was preparing a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping and would seek to open three large campsites across the city, each with capacity for 500 people. WW then reported Wheeler’s office had asked Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for assistance in opening and running the sites. She was scornful of the idea. The mayor’s plan arrives amid an election season when Portland homelessness is voters’ top issue—and follows a federal lawsuit against the city by people with disabilities who say tents are blocking their access to public spaces. Here’s what our readers had to say:

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO