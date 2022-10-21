Read full article on original website
Jim Book
4d ago
A water truck using its sprayers would take care of illegal camping on public right of ways...cruel but effective...do it twice a day until the move to SF or LA where they obviously want them
6
Portland mayor announces ban on homeless camping
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a plan Friday to alleviate his city’s homelessness crisis by consolidating the hundreds of people living in tents along the streets into sanctioned homeless campsites.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Portland Mayor’s Plan for Camping Ban and Mass Homeless Campsites
On Oct. 13, WW broke the news on wweek.com that Mayor Ted Wheeler was preparing a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping and would seek to open three large campsites across the city, each with capacity for 500 people. WW then reported Wheeler’s office had asked Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for assistance in opening and running the sites. She was scornful of the idea. The mayor’s plan arrives amid an election season when Portland homelessness is voters’ top issue—and follows a federal lawsuit against the city by people with disabilities who say tents are blocking their access to public spaces. Here’s what our readers had to say:
opb.org
Portland’s climate justice program could see new beginning
Portland is on the verge of hitting “reset” on an ambitious but troubled climate action program that aims to make sure communities of color and lower-income residents aren’t left behind. On Wednesday, the Portland City Council is set to vote on a major overhaul to the Portland...
Homeless organizations differ on Portland camping ban
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's call to ban unsanctioned camping across the city has drawn differing reactions from local organizations.
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
pdxmonthly.com
Portlanders Seem to Want One Thing This Election Day: Change
The state of Oregon may well be headed for a red wave this Election Day, but the waters are muddier when it comes to Portland proper. Even with a disconsolate and fed-up electorate upset over visible houseless encampments and quality-of-life crimes, the city remains a left-leaning bastion and inhospitable territory for the GOP. Case in point: Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan saw fit to tweet the other day about a single yard sign for her in an inner Southeast Portland neighborhood, since it’s such a comparatively rare sighting.
Portland mayor admits that squalor and crime have turned the city into a 'vortex of misery' - and announces new plan to BAN unsanctioned homeless encampments plaguing local streets
The mayor of Portland has announced plans to shut down any unsanctioned homeless camps in the city - as a high number of squalid shanty towns and rising crime continues to plague the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a video press conference Friday in which he called Portland's homeless problem...
opb.org
Bernie Sanders to visit Oregon to stump for Kotek, Hoyle
After a show of support from President Joe Biden earlier this month, Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek will receive another nationally-recognized guest in Oregon: Sen. Bernie Sanders. Sanders is coming to Oregon this week as part of a national tour to support Democratic nominees ahead of the Nov. 8...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Wheeler's Vauge Homeless Ban, Sen. Warren Stumps for Kotek, and Britan Has A new PM, Again
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! After weeks of...
The modern impact of The Oregonian’s racist history
Newspaper editorials championed segregation and nonunanimous juries. Content warning: This story, part of a series examining The Oregonian’s history of racial prejudice, contains quotations of racist statements the newspaper printed. Their words may have been printed more than a century ago. But The Oregonian under Henry Pittock, Harvey Scott...
The Portland Mercury
Oregon is Poised to Pass the Strongest Gun Law in the US With Measure 114
For years, Rev. W. J. Mark Knutson, pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church, held services at his red brick church in Northeast Portland following mass shootings in the US—ringing the church’s bell again and again for lives lost in the country’s gun violence epidemic. Those services took a...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
'I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red': Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon are pushing their platforms and working hard to win over voters in the final stretch before Election Day. Part of that strategy includes appearances and endorsements from big name politicians, which is especially true when it comes to Oregon's race for governor. A...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
fox4beaumont.com
Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The total number of shootings in Portland, Oregon, continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to...
KATU.com
Students at Lake Oswego high school plan walkout in support of Oregon gun control measure
Students at Lake Oswego High School are set to lead a walkout against gun violence after a student was shot outside Jefferson High School in Portland. Those taking part in the planned walkout say they hope to encourage people to vote in support of Measure 114, which is on the November ballot.
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
opb.org
In Multnomah County, stand alone measure on ranked choice voting is on ballots
Your browser does not support the audio element. This election, Multnomah County voters will decide whether to join more than 50 other municipalities around the country that have adopted a system of ranked choice voting. Multnomah County’s Measure 26-232 is different from the one on the Portland ballot that would...
Comments / 8