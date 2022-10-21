UConn’s Dorka Juhász named to Lisa Leslie Award watch list

UConn women’s basketball’s Dorka Juhász was one of 20 players named to the preseason watch list for the Lisa Leslie Award Friday.

The award, named after three-time All-American, 1994 National Player of the Year and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, recognizes the best center in women’s college basketball.

Other notable names to make the list ahead of the 2022-23 season include Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Tamari Key (Tennessee), Sedona Prince (Oregon), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech), Lauren Ebo (Notre Dame) and Francesca Belibi (Stanford), among others.

Juhász averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in her first season with the UConn program in 2021-22 after transferring from Ohio State. She was getting more comfortable in Auriemma’s system as the year progressed, before fracturing and dislocating her left wrist in the Elite Eight. She spent the offseason rehabbing and now enters her final season of college basketball as a graduate student.

The Huskies start the season on Nov. 10 against Northeastern at Gampel Pavilion.