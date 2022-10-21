Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he 'orchestrated' plot to overturn 2020 election.

Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Fights over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, in their only televised campaign debate
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
President Joe Biden became lost and confused this week as he tried to exit the White House garden and return to the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident took place on Monday shortly after the 79-year-old president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, planted an elm tree on the South Lawn in honor of the White House’s groundskeeper, Dale Haney.Haney, 70, has worked as the groundskeeper at the White House for 50 years. He reportedly served under the past ten presidents in his five decades of service.But shortly after the ceremony finished, President Biden started walking in the wrong...
The mother of a man accused of beating a volunteer out canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday denied the senator’s claims the attack was politically motivated, saying her son “has never voted.” A day after the volunteer, 27-year-old Christopher Monzon, an alleged neo-Nazi known in fascist circles as the “Cuban Confederate,” was transported to the hospital with swollen facial features and a bloodied shirt, Diana Rosa Lopez told the Miami Herald she wasn’t sure what had sparked the violent confrontation. But “my son doesn’t know anything about politics,” said Lopez, a registered Republican. “He likes fishing.” Her son, 25-year-old Javier Lopez, is facing charges of alleged battery after the fight, which Diana Rosa Lopez said she and her husband broke up after about a minute. After the incident, Rubio took to Twitter to claim that “four animals” had attacked Monzon over his Republican leanings. “This has nothing to do with politics,” Lopez clarified to the Herald, adding that she recalled her son yelling, “‘I don’t know you,’” at Monzon during the altercation. Read it at Miami Herald
Comments / 0