Thieves try to rob Steve's Hot Dogs, find cash register empty

 4 days ago

A group of thieves attempted to burglarize Steve’s Hot Dogs early Friday morning in a smash-and-grab that left them empty-handed.

Surveillance footage posted by the hot dog establishment shows three people breaking into the restaurant. One of them opens the cash register, but finds no cash.

Steve’s tweeted that they’d swept up the broken glass and were ready to welcome customers.

