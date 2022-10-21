Thieves try to rob Steve's Hot Dogs, find cash register empty

A group of thieves attempted to burglarize Steve’s Hot Dogs early Friday morning in a smash-and-grab that left them empty-handed.

Surveillance footage posted by the hot dog establishment shows three people breaking into the restaurant. One of them opens the cash register, but finds no cash.

Steve’s tweeted that they’d swept up the broken glass and were ready to welcome customers.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Listen on the free Audacy app . Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.