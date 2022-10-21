ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun in backpack into Brooklyn HS for 'protection'

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPCoi_0ihxSJky00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A Brooklyn teen student was arrested after school officials allegedly found the student carrying a loaded gun in his backpack Friday morning, authorities said.

According to officials, a 17-year-old student at Medgar Evers College Preparatory High School on Nostrand Avenue and Carroll Street in Crown Heights has been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon.

At around 10 a.m., the teen was taken to the after the dean smelled pot on the student where a search of the bag revealed a loaded revolver, police said.

Sources say the student said he needed it for "protection."

An investigation remains ongoing.

Two other teens have been arrested this month for bringing a loaded gun into a Bronx and Queens high school in separate incidents, according to the NYPD.

Comments / 2

Strongheart
4d ago

we are in a crisis here in NYC where these ghost guns or illegal guns are plaguing our streets. it's carried by these young knuckle heads listen mayor Adam's you have to fix this. stop worrying about legal fire arms worry about these illegal guns....

Reply
7
James Dimmock
4d ago

I see that the concept of the College Bound Student has changed. I guess that he was on his way to a class debate. there will be disagreements and the firearms will be needed. They are not being taught nor displaying any kind of desire to learn how to see a challenge as an opportunity to shine and serve as a leader, nor are they willing to see the merits of the other Person's viewpoint. This is a result of the continued lowering of the standards that made us a once great American University setting. We ushered in this Era following the last arrival of the Well Educated Professionals who lived by such standards most of which have been totally dismissed by the Liberals who in their fear in accept that they'd be out of a job due to the low test results attained. So why have standards. Let's just let them wither away, and over time we will need foreign Mathematicians, Scientists, Historians to do the work of Americans that Americans lack the understanding needed to do these jobs.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Arrest made in murder of high school basketball star in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school basketball star in Brooklyn last month. Malik Bob was arrested Monday and is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 17-year-old Shayma Roman was shot Sept. 29th while...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Video Catches Man Ride Up on NYC Block, Unload Gun in Afternoon Shooting

A gunman caught the attention of police after riding up on a Brooklyn sidewalk last week and unloading his firearm at a pair of victims in the middle of the day. Police released surveillance video over the weekend showing the brazen gunman ride up on a Sunset Park sidewalk around 3 p.m. and starting fire toward the opposite side of the street. He fires multiple rounds, the total unclear, and then turns around on his scooter and flees.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 37, shot to death in East Harlem NYCHA complex

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in an East Harlem NYCHA complex early Tuesday, according to police. The victim was struck in the chest in a fourth-floor hallway of a Washington Houses apartment tower on E. 102nd St. near Second Ave. about 2:35 a.m., cops said. He may have been visiting someone he knows in the building when he was killed, according to police. Medics rushed him to New ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan

New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the “Make it Happen Boys” gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire. The post Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx

BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy