Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun in backpack into Brooklyn HS for 'protection'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A Brooklyn teen student was arrested after school officials allegedly found the student carrying a loaded gun in his backpack Friday morning, authorities said.

According to officials, a 17-year-old student at Medgar Evers College Preparatory High School on Nostrand Avenue and Carroll Street in Crown Heights has been arrested for criminal possession of a weapon.

At around 10 a.m., the teen was taken to the after the dean smelled pot on the student where a search of the bag revealed a loaded revolver, police said.

Sources say the student said he needed it for "protection."

An investigation remains ongoing.

Two other teens have been arrested this month for bringing a loaded gun into a Bronx and Queens high school in separate incidents, according to the NYPD.