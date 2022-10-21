ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Tristen Nash, son of WWE star Kevin Nash, dead at 26

By Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ1Bs_0ihxSELL00

(WJW) — Tristen Nash, the son of WWE wrestler and actor Kevin Nash , has died, according to reports. He was 26.

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together,” reads a statement posted Thursday to Twitter on behalf of the family by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. “The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

Family disappears hours after strange 911 call

The cause of his death is currently unknown. He was Kevin and wife Tamara’s only child, according to Fox News .

Tristen, of Daytona Beach, worked as a podcast technician and played in a grunge band called The Builders, according to his Instagram account .

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

He was working with his father Kevin on the “Kliq THIS” podcast , which covered the sports entertainment industry and other topics.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy