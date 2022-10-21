ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game

The Los Angeles Lakers have listed Russell Westbrook as doubtful on the team’s injury report for Wednesday’s road game against the Denver Nuggets, citing “left hamstring soreness.” Here's the Lakers' official status report for the Nuggets game tomorrow. Russell Westbrook is doubtful with "left hamstring soreness." pic.twitter.com/DlgFCE3QYo — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 25, 2022 Westbrook […] The post Los Angeles Lakers list Russell Westbrook (hamstring) as doubtful for Nuggets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards hit with tough Bradley Beal injury update vs. Pistons

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is in danger of missing the remainder of Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons at home due to a back issue. The Wizards have already labeled Beal questionable to return to the game. Bradley Beal (back tightness) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) […] The post Wizards hit with tough Bradley Beal injury update vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder

The LA Clippers have announced that star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will join both Paul George and Marcus Morris on the sidelines. Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight due to right knee management. Clippers down Paul George, Kawhi, and Marcus Morris. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October […] The post Kawhi Leonard (knee) out for Clippers-Thunder appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start

The Sacramento Kings are not off to a good start in the 2022-23 NBA season. They are still without a win after three games and will be facing a rising powerhouse in the form of the Memphis Grizzlies up next at home Thursday. Kings head coach Mike Brown, however, wants people to pump the breaks […] The post Mike Brown’s stern message to those ‘overreacting’ after Kings’ 0-3 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall believes the criticisms and all the negativity directed at Russell Westbrook is taking a toll on the Los Angeles Lakers star. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Wall opened up about the Westbrook situation in LA and admitted that “what he’s going through is tough.” The Clippers playmaker then […] The post Clippers’ John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook’s mental state with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook haven’t always seen each other eye to eye, but it is nice to see that the former has the latter’s back amid the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s struggles in the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA season. During the first episode of The Boardroom podcast  The ETC’s With KD and […] The post Nets’ Kevin Durant speaks out on ‘toxic’ Russell Westbrook criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
