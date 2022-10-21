Read full article on original website
WebMD
Getting Omega-3s From Plants May Help Heart Failure Patients
Oct. 25, 2022 -- Including more foods rich in an omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) could help people with heart failure, a new study suggests. ALA is an omega-3 fatty acid found mainly in plants. Higher blood levels of ALA were tied to fewer deaths and fewer first trips to the hospital for heart failure compared to lower levels in the study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Some of the best sources of plant-based omega-3s include flax, which can be purchased as seeds or oil and is often found in cereals, baked goods, and other products. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, soy foods, canola oil, seaweed, edamame, and kidney beans are also good sources.
WebMD
What the RSV Surge Means for Doctors and Patients
Oct. 25, 2022 -- In early October, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, tore through Victoria Thiele's Indiana home. Her three older children had manageable symptoms. But her 8-week-old newborn ended up developing a severe case. Thiele, whose family lives in Fort Wayne, said the baby experienced chest retractions while breathing...
WebMD
Is It Flu, RSV or COVID? Experts Fear the ‘Tripledemic’
Oct. 25, 2022 – Just when we thought this holiday season, finally, would be the back-to-normal one, some infectious disease experts are warning that a so-called tripledemic – influenza, COVID-19, and RSV – may be in the forecast. The warning isn’t without basis. The flu season...
Clorox Recalls Millions of Bottles of Cleaner Over Bacteria Risk
Clorox (CLX) issued a recall for millions of bottles of its cleaning products on Tuesday after testing showed bacteria in some of them that could affect people with weakened immune systems. The bacteria poses a “risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment,” the company said in a statement....
Italian chefs are cooking up a solution to booming jellyfish populations
Jellyfish have been touted as a food source of the future, but finding an appetizing way to prepare them is a challenge—one that some Italian chefs are embracing. Agostino PetroniCould eating jellyfish one day go from experimental to everyday?
WebMD
1 in 3 Older Americans Have Cognitive Impairment or Dementia
Oct. 25, 2022 – A new study shows one-third of Americans age 65 or older have mild cognitive impairment or dementia. The study, published in the journal JAMA Neurologyon Monday, is the most updated estimate in 2 decades to show the impact of dementia and cognitive decline among Americans, the authors said.
WebMD
Over 333,000 Healthcare Workers Left Jobs in 2021, Report Says
An estimated 333,942 healthcare providers left their jobs in 2021, many for pandemic-related causes such as burnout, long hours, heavy patient loads, and personal health concerns, said the report published by the commercial intelligence company Definitive Healthcare. Also, many workers retired. An estimated 117,000 physicians left their jobs, including 15,000...
WebMD
A Deep Hole: The Toll of Cancer Costs on Patients and Families
Oct. 25, 2022 – When 32-year-old Brittany Dicks was diagnosed with stage II triple-negative breast cancer in January 2022, she wasn’t worried about the cost of treatment. A medical assistant in Charleston, SC, Dicks had full-time employment with health benefits. But when she wasn’t able to work for...
