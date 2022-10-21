ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Receives $10M Gift to Support Ag and Youth Programs

BOZEMAN -- Programs promoting precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships and the state's farm and ranch heritage will all benefit from a newly announced $10 million gift to Montana State University. The anonymous donation will establish a series of endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture...
MSU Offers Virtual Workshop for K-12 Science Teachers

BOZEMAN — The latest installment in a workshop series that connects Montana K-12 teachers to Montana State University researchers will be hosted online at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The free workshop is one of the MSU Science Math Resource Center’s online professional development opportunities for educators. The...
