Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MSU Receives $10M Gift to Support Ag and Youth Programs
BOZEMAN -- Programs promoting precision agriculture, youth development, agriculture scholarships and the state's farm and ranch heritage will all benefit from a newly announced $10 million gift to Montana State University. The anonymous donation will establish a series of endowments focused on programs based in the MSU College of Agriculture...
Round Dance Planned to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at MSU
BOZEMAN – Montana State University will commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 with a round dance on Monday, Oct. 10, at noon at the Sunrise Plaza in front of the American Indian Hall on MSU’s campus. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will...
UM Ranks Fourth Out of Six Montana Colleges and Universities
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a new study released over the weekend by the financial website Wallet Hub, the University of Montana only ranked fourth out of the six colleges and universities in the state. With the first “early decision” college application deadline on Nov. 1, and tuition and...
MSU Offers Virtual Workshop for K-12 Science Teachers
BOZEMAN — The latest installment in a workshop series that connects Montana K-12 teachers to Montana State University researchers will be hosted online at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. The free workshop is one of the MSU Science Math Resource Center’s online professional development opportunities for educators. The...
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
622
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0