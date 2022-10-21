Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Nebraska struggling to OK ban despite anti-abortion history
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Republicans are facing a challenge to get enough votes in the Legislature to enact an abortion ban, even though they are expected to easily retain control. The Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion has injected a degree of uncertainty into elections, even...
WOWT
Shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska: How Parents can help spark interest in Omaha youth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a shortage of STEM professionals in Nebraska and plenty of jobs to chose from in the field, especially in Omaha. That’s why a group of STEM leaders met up this afternoon. It’s part of Omaha STEM Ecosystem, a citywide partnership to maximize science, technology, engineering and math learning initiatives in the Greater Omaha area.
WOWT
Nebraska National Guard to build new readiness center in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - At any given moment Nebraska has 3,500 men and women ready to problem solve. Tuesday had big news when it comes to training for the National Guard. The trend has been to move National Guard readiness centers out of communities. The military here argued that this one should be in Bellevue because of the location.
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on state taxes, spending
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - With inflation and supply chain issues pushing our pocketbooks to the limit, 6 News asked the candidates for governor of Nebraska about possible solutions. While no governor has a magic wand — and must work with the Legislature on policy — what he or she believes...
WOWT
Monday Oct. 24 COVID-19 update: Positivity declines in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
WOWT
Nebraska students have best test scores in math, reading in Nation’s Report Card
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A release Monday shows Nebraska students’ scores are among the best in the country on national math and reading assessments. While that’s the good news, the bad news is our scores are lower. Scores were down in all four tests nationally and locally. While...
WOWT
Douglas County Health Department reports rise in RSV cases
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cases of a common respiratory virus are on the rise in Nebraska. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), health officials have seen a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The virus commonly affects children, but adults can catch it as well. “RSV...
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!
WOWT
Extradition hearing set in Hall County Court for 17-year-old Texas homicide suspect
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — A Texas teen will appear in Hall County Court on Friday on a felony fugitive from justice charge. The preliminary hearing regarding extradition is set for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. He was arrested after the body of his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, was found in...
Comments / 0