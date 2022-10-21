BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has agreed to strengthen its oversight of priests accused of sexual misconduct to settle a 2020 lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general. The settlement announced Tuesday requires the diocese to have a formal program to monitor credibly accused priests. The diocese must also submit to an annual compliance audit by a former FBI official with expertise in clergy sexual abuse. The lawsuit brought by Attorney General Letitia James accused the diocese of concealing or inadequately investigating decades-old allegations of misconduct against dozens of priests. Bishop Michael Fisher says the agreement confirms safety and reporting protocols the diocese has adopted in recent years.

