Columbus, OH

Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
Columbus Weather: Warm start to the day, rain possible late Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Clouds are thickening this afternoon as our low-pressure creeps ever closer. Scattered showers will be with us tonight and Wednesday. And much cooler temperatures will settle into the region for the rest of the week. TUESDAY NIGHT: mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers, mild, low 54.
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
Ohio State road trip: Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be traveling to State College, Pa., to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the best atmospheres in college football. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are going into the matchup coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa...
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
