4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
Need a Halloween costume? Here are tips and tricks to finding the perfect costume
Men's Ice Hockey: Halliday skates to fast start in freshman season
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and story
Men's Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior night
'I was treated like a piece of meat,' Columbus human trafficking survivor shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus attorney is alleging major hotel chains know or should know about sex trafficking happening on their properties, and he's filing several lawsuits in federal court against them. One of the hotels he's suing is Red Roof Inn, based in New Albany. According to...
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
Columbus police officer who saved man from drowning to be honored at The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus police officer who jumped into action and rescued a man who fell into an icy pond in February will be honored at the Ohio State-Michigan game. The Columbus Division of Police said Officer Stephen Asch was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's Disease on Feb....
Columbus Weather: Warm start to the day, rain possible late Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Clouds are thickening this afternoon as our low-pressure creeps ever closer. Scattered showers will be with us tonight and Wednesday. And much cooler temperatures will settle into the region for the rest of the week. TUESDAY NIGHT: mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers, mild, low 54.
Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio stepping in to help teens succeed with support program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Ohio is launching a new program aimed at helping teens graduate by offering personal coaches and academic support. The effort comes as Central Ohio is seeing more teens less engaged with learning inside the classroom. Germaine McAlpine is...
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
Circleville's Richie's New York Corner Deli debuts new pumpkin cannolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Pumpkin Show may be over but if you still need your pumpkin fix we've got you covered. Owner and Chef Richie Verito of Richie's New York Corner Deli joins Good Day Columbus to talk about his new pumpkin cannolis. Other fall treats including...
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
Ohio State road trip: Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be traveling to State College, Pa., to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in one of the best atmospheres in college football. The unbeaten Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) are going into the matchup coming off a 54-10 win over Iowa...
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
Historic Buxton Inn saved from fire, family vows to re-open as soon as possible
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers were trying to salvage what they could from the Buxton Inn kitchen after a fire ripped through Tuesday morning. Owners said they are donating the contents of the freezer to a local food pantry. They are putting tarps down and boarding up windows at the back of the building.
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
